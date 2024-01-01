Image Image Credit Matt Winkelmeyer/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt 21 Savage and Metro Boomin Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Earlier today (May 27), fans shared footage of 21 Savage engaging in a playful spat with Metro Boomin over his close ties with Drake. During an Instagram Live session, Metro jokingly called 21 Savage "OVO Savage," prompting the Atlanta rapper’s immediate and humorous reaction.

“Oh, you was talking s**t, b**ch? Get off my Live," Savage said upon noticing the comment. "I’m finna block this n**ga... Metro, shut your h** a** up and make some drums, n**ga."

Despite the lighthearted exchange, 21 Savage's relationship with both Drake and Metro Boomin has been under scrutiny due to an ongoing feud sparked by Kendrick Lamar. 21 has maintained a neutral stance throughout. “Bruh, aye, don’t be coming on my muthaf**kin’ live talking about no muthaf**kin’ beef,” the "redrum" emcee told his followers during a past livestream. “Metro [is] my brother and Drake [is] my brother. They gon’ figure that s**t out eventually."

The rap conflict escalated earlier this year with the release of Metro and Future's WE DON'T TRUST YOU, an album that included veiled disses towards the Toronto frontman – specifically from Lamar's verse on the standout track "Like That." Drake soon retaliated with his own disses and engaged in taunts both on and off wax aimed at Metro.

In response, Metro launched the "BBL Drizzy" contest, which encouraged fans to rap over a beat at Drake's expense with a $10,000 prize for the winner. In what many consider to be a genius countermove, Drake rapped over that very beat on his collaboration with Sexyy Red titled “U My Everything,” where he lyrically addressed the cosmetic surgery rumors and boasted about his influence. "Me and the surgeon got history/ I changed a lot of girls' lives for real, they need a new body, they hittin' me, aye/ BBL Drizzy, they want a new body, they ask me for it," he rapped.