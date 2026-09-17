Image Image Credit Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt (L-R) Jake Schreier, Maya Boyd, Sadie Sink, Christopher Abbott, Samara Weaving, Kit Connor and Inde Navarrette at the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event on August 14, 2026 in Anaheim, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In the 2020s, "out with the old, in with the new” has practically become the motto for powerhouses behind some of our favorite superhero (and supervillain) movies. One company that always seems to be undergoing changes and trying something new — to the dismay of some and the delight of others — is none other than Marvel Studios, which announced at 2026’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event that an X-Men reboot was slated for May 2028.

There, Kevin Feige confirmed that we’ll be saying goodbye to familiar faces like James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, and more in exchange for a brand-new cast. Among the new additions were names plenty of moviegoers already recognized, such as Sadie Sink and Adam Driver. There were also a handful of newer or more niche faces many may not have been familiar with, including Maya Boyd, who was announced as Storm, and Inde Navarrette as Rogue — unless, of course, you caught her massively successful Obsession role just months earlier.

With that in mind, REVOLT decided to break down some of the cast members and take a look at where you’ve probably seen them before. Or, if not, where you should start!

1. Sadie Sink as Jean Grey

Image Image Credit Brianna Bryson / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Sadie Sink attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" at Dolby Theatre on July 27, 2026 in Hollywood, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Sadie Sink is one of those actors who, for plenty of people, hardly needs an introduction. In fact, she was confirmed as Jean Grey, an incredibly powerful mutant with telekinetic and telepathic abilities, before Marvel Studios’ big announcement, thanks in large part to her playing the primary antagonist in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. “I think a great cast is coming together,” she told Vanity Fair while the film was enjoying a massive $1.18 billion-plus run worldwide.

Before that, though, many of us watched her grow up as Max Mayfield in Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” which came to an end in 2025. In the years between, she also graced our screens as Tess DeNunzio in Dear Zoe, Ellie in the Oscar-winning The Whale, Mazzy Monroe in A Sacrifice, and the titular character in Hulu’s post-apocalyptic musical drama O’Dessa. What can we say? Sink has range like few actresses of her generation.

2. Adam Driver as Mister Sinister

Image Image Credit Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Adam Driver poses during the "Paper Tiger" photocall at the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2026 in Cannes, France Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Adam Driver knows how to play the bad guy (and ridiculously rich men with questionable morals) really well, if his past roles have taught us anything. Prior to being announced as Mister Sinister, he put on quite the performance as Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, with his villainous chops really taking shape in 2017’s The Last Jedi as the son of Leia Organa and Han Solo.

Beyond that, Driver is also responsible for the viral money shot meme from HBO’s “Girls” (which, funnily enough, gave another actor on this list one of his breakout roles). He later transformed into Maurizio Gucci for 2021’s House of Gucci and Enzo Ferrari for 2023’s Ferrari. His performance opposite Scarlett Johansson in Marriage Story is another favorite of ours.

“Kevin and I have been talking for years about me joining the MCU,” Driver said via a video played at the D23 event. “Now I feel like we’ve found the perfect film, at the perfect time, with characters I care deeply about.”

3. Maya Boyd as Storm

Image Image Credit Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Maya Boyd at the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event on August 14, 2026 in Anaheim, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Of all the actors announced at D23, Maya Boyd — despite being a really good casting choice, in our opinion — probably has the most to prove. Unlike some of her castmates, who have already starred in box-office smash hits, Boyd built her résumé on the equally formidable Broadway stage with productions like “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone,” “Merrily We Roll Along,” and “& Juliet,” which she eventually led.

"I think it was one of the best decisions I could have made because it allowed me to stay in this student mindset to really take in what I was learning,” the actor, who studied musical theatre at the University of Michigan, told Theatrely. “Having my first professional gig in musical theatre at all be on Broadway with that cast, my first example of how to conduct yourself as an artist and a professional was a great example.”

Living up to Halle Berry’s portrayal of Storm comes with some seriously big shoes to fill, though we’ve seen time and again what Black actors can do when given the opportunity. Seeing Boyd take on her first major big-screen role is going to be exciting, to say the least.

4. Kit Connor as Cyclops

Image Image Credit Variety / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kit Connor at the "Heartstopper Forever" World Premiere held at Cineworld London Leicester Square on July 14, 2026 in London, England Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Kit Connor has been on the up and up ever since Netflix’s queer coming-of-age series “Heartstopper,” which later received the movie spinoff Heartstopper Forever. He also appeared in A24’s Warfare and joined the cast of the Elden Ring film adaptation before being announced as Scott Summers (or Cyclops, depending on what you prefer to call him).

5. Samara Weaving as Emma Frost

Image Image Credit Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Samara Weaving at the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event on August 14, 2026 in Anaheim, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

If there were ever an actress seemingly made to take on Emma Frost, it’s the undeniably magnetic Samara Weaving. The Australian actress and model has done a little bit of everything over the years, from making her big-screen debut in the neo-Western Mystery Road to breaking out with The Babysitter franchise and later starring in Ready or Not, to name a few. If you’re not afraid of a little gore, we’d also definitely recommend giving Scream VI and “Ash vs Evil Dead” (where she played Heather) a shot.

6. Inde Navarrette as Rogue

Image Image Credit Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Inde Navarrette attends Paramount Pictures' "Jackass: Best And Last" Los Angeles premiere at Paramount Theatre on June 24, 2026 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Everyone in entertainment became obsessed with Inde Navarrette after 2026’s Obsession — one of the highest-grossing horror films ever made for less than $1 million — pun fully intended. That being said, she already had plenty of acting experience under her belt, even if some people may have initially assumed otherwise.

For one, she appeared in Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why” nearly a decade earlier, followed by a role in The CW’s “Superman & Lois.” Meanwhile, her film credits include Cranberry Nights, Trap House starring David Boreanaz, and the short film BFFs.

7. Christopher Abbott as Professor X

Image Image Credit Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Christopher Abbott attends the 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Christopher Abbott has a seriously loaded résumé, which is pretty fitting for someone tasked with playing one of the oldest mutants in the cast. Before being announced as Professor X, aka Charles Xavier, the Connecticut native appeared in Possessor, Poor Things, and “Catch-22.” If you want to see him in another superhero-adjacent role, we’d recommend starting with his brief but magnetic turn in Kraven the Hunter. And if TV is more your speed, his portrayal of Charlie in HBO’s “Girls” is pretty great too.

8. Asa Germann as Angel

Image Image Credit Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Asa Germann attends Vanity Fair and Instagram Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood at Bar Marmont on February 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

We absolutely loved Asa Germann in “Gen V” as Sam, and while the series’ unfortunate ending with Season 2 (with producers seemingly shelving it in favor of another “The Boys” spin-off, “Vought Rising”) robbed us of seeing more of the schizophrenic supe-turned-antagonist, at least we’ll be seeing him in another superhero-adjacent role in 2028’s X-Men. A month after the aforementioned D23 event, Marvel confirmed Germann as Angel, the flying mutant who also has the ability to heal regeneratively. Outside of “Gen V” and “The Boys,” you might recognize him from Scream 7 and Netflix’s “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”