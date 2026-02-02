Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images, CBS Photo Archive / Contributor via Getty Images, and John Shearer / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doechii, Teyana Taylor and Kendrick Lamar appear at the 2026 Grammy Awards and make REVOLT’s best-dressed list Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The 68th annual Grammy Awards took place on Sunday (Feb. 1) in Los Angeles, California. A warmly lit and intimate venue hosted many of the brightest and most talented musicians, who all gathered in celebration of the best recorded music of 2025. As always, the ceremony was filled with showstopping performances and heartfelt acceptance speeches, but before guests take to their seats, they must walk the iconic red carpet! That’s where many of our favorites shone bright: from the sensational Teyana Taylor to the debonair Kendrick Lamar and suave Bad Bunny, each listed delivered a memorable look worth writing about!

Check out our list of the 17 best-dressed celebrities at the 2026 Grammy Awards – in no particular order.

1. Teyana Taylor

Image Image Credit John Shearer / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Teyana Taylor poses on the red carpet at the 2026 Grammys Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Teyana Taylor lit up the red carpet as only she can in a sexy, barely-there-yet-covered-in-all-the-right-places cut-out custom gold dress by Tom Ford. She completed her show-stopping look with a plunging gold chain, earrings, and a slicked-back hairstyle.

2. Kendrick Lamar

Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Kendrick Lamar accepts his award on stage at the 2026 Grammys Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Kendrick Lamar celebrated his historic night of becoming the most awarded rapper in Grammy history with a sleek custom ‘fit by Chanel. He wore a modernized black tux with a cummerbund and pearl waist chain.

3. Olivia Dean

Image Image Credit John Shearer / Contributor via Getty images Image Alt Olivia Dean poses on the red carpet at the 2026 Grammys Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Best New Artist Olivia Dean made her Grammy debut in a custom black-and-white gown by Chanel. She accessorized lightly with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and soft curls.

4. Clipse and Pharrell

Image Image Credit John Shearer / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Clipse and Pharrell pose on the red carpet at the 2026 Grammys Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

It was a big night for Virginia’s finest: sibling duo Clipse and their longtime friend Pharrell. The newly minted Grammy winners hit the red carpet in matching custom pink suits by Louis Vuitton. It was an unexpected color for the Thornton brothers and Skateboard P, but the risk paid off greatly!

5. Doechii

Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Doechii seen on stage at the 2026 Grammys Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Doechii wore two looks for the night, but it was her onstage presenting look that caught our eye. She wore a custom Givenchy dress that consisted of a fully jeweled top and a voluminous burgundy feather skirt. It was an edgy take on a princess silhouette.

6. Leon Thomas

Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Leon Thomas poses on the red carpet at the 2026 Grammys Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

R&B sensation Leon Thomas kicked off a Grammy-winning night in a familiar and favored silhouette: a cropped, double-breasted suit jacket with wide-legged trousers and his signature leather flat cap. He looked great!

7. Tyla

Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Tyla poses on the red carpet at the 2026 Grammys Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

South African stunner Tyla set the red carpet ablaze as only she can in a gold champagne DSQUARED2 FW 2013 dress with a feathered bottom and Pandora jewelry. Her dress perfectly matched her second Grammy win.

8. Shaboozey

Image Image Credit John Shearer / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Shaboozey poses on the red carpet at the 2026 Grammys Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Country star Shaboozey hit the red carpet in an unconventional take on formalwear. He wore a tailored black suit jacket with a satin peak lapel over a black waistcoat, white dress shirt, black bow tie, and jeans. For accessories, he paid homage to his country roots with a top hat and a bold silver belt buckle.

9. Kehlani

Image Image Credit John Shearer / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kehlani poses on the red carpet at the 2026 Grammys Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Best R&B Performance winner Kehlani hit the red carpet in a form-hugging black lace, beaded dress that perfectly accentuated her figure and tattoos. To accessorize, she wore her #IceOut pin, a call-to-action on proud display.

10. Bad Bunny

Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Bad Bunny poses on the red carpet at the 2026 Grammys Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Album of the Year Grammy winner Bad Bunny hit the carpet in a custom velvet Schiaparelli look that was ripe with details. The fit included a structured and curved suit jacket, slim bow tie, and a flower pin, which gave way to a corset-like, back-detailed jacket!

11. Jon Batiste

Image Image Credit Neilson Barnard / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Jon Batiste poses on the red carpet at the 2026 Grammys Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Jon Batiste wore a standout beaded jacket with intricate gold tassel details, sleek pants, and sharp patent leather boots. If you’re going to go big, the Grammys red carpet is the place to do it!

12. Ty Dolla $ign

Image Image Credit Neilson Barnard / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Ty Dolla Sign poses on the red carpet at the 2026 Grammys Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Ty Dolla $ign appeared on the red carpet in a sleek, form-fitting, all-black ‘fit that hit all the right notes! Known for his edgy style, his suit was perfectly offset by buckle-detailed shoes, one leather glove, and black sunglasses.

13. Ayra Starr

Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ayra Starr poses on the red carpet at the 2026 Grammys Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Ayra Starr showed the world exactly what a “Hot Body” can do in a sheer floor-length gown for her red carpet moment. She completed her look with a bold diamond and ruby necklace, matching rings, and a slicked-back ponytail.

14. Destin Conrad

Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Destin Conrad poses on the red carpet at the 2026 Grammys Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Destin Conrad made his Grammys red carpet debut in a standout, crystalized beige, double-breasted suit with a matching floor-length jacket. He accessorized with multiple gold chains and a gold cuff! What a way to make an impact.

15. SZA

Image Image Credit JC Olivera / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt SZA seen on stage with Kendrick Lamar and Sounwave accepting an award at the 2026 Grammys Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

SZA continued her Grammy excellence in a beautiful bright red ballgown with a low-cut top and floral details. She completed her look with layered necklaces and big hair!

16. FLO

Image Image Credit John Shearer / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt FLO poses on the red carpet at the 2026 Grammys Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

FLO singers Stella Quaresma, Renée Downer, and Jorja Douglas hit the esteemed Grammys red carpet in beautiful custom cobalt blue dresses by Luar. They featured beaded bodices unique to each lady’s physique. Minimal jewelry and bronzed skin effortlessly completed the group’s red carpet appearance.

17. Busta Rhymes

Image Image Credit CBS Photo Archive / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Busta Rhymes poses on the red carpet at the 2026 Grammys Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Busta Rhymes hit the red carpet in a burgundy ‘fit that stood out amongst all the other looks. His sharply shouldered and belted Jagne overcoat effortlessly elevated his turtleneck and slacks to the next level. Matching shades and a single necklace completed this memorable moment.