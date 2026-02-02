Image Image Credit CBS Photo Archive/Contributor via Getty Images and Kevin Mazur/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Clipse, Pharrell Williams, and Tyler, The Creator perform at the 2026 Grammys Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Forget just sounding great: The best Grammys performances make a clear choice, commit to it, and leave no confusion about what you’re supposed to feel. For 2026, that showed up as artists who stripped things down until the vocals and the writing had nowhere to hide, and those who went maximal while keeping every visual tied to the song instead of letting production outweigh the literal performance.

A lot of the night’s biggest moments also came from the show’s built-in contrasts. The Best New Artist showcase moved like a relay race, giving a fast read on different worlds in one segment. Meanwhile, the In Memoriam portion leaned into real tributes, with performances that prioritized legacy and musicianship over quick montages.

Check out the impactful Grammy sets, in no particular order.

1. Justin Bieber

Bieber’s return, as stark as it gets, was a bare-bones performance of “Yukon” with no flashy staging. Just him under the light with a guitar, silk boxers, and socks. The camera cuts helped sell the moment, too. Wife Hailey Bieber was shown tapping her fingers in the “clock it” gesture as he performed, a small reaction that still read loud on live TV.

2. Clipse

The reunion slot hit because it felt celebratory but still sharp. Clipse and Pharrell Williams delivered “So Far Ahead” with dramatic lighting, a choir (Voices of Fire) behind them, then faux snow falling at the close.

3. Lauryn Hill

Ms. Lauryn Hill anchored the night’s most stacked tribute, honoring D'Angelo and Roberta Flack inside In Memoriam. She opened with “Nothing Even Matters,” then guided a medley that moved through D’Angelo staples like “Brown Sugar” and “Lady” before shifting into Flack classics like “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face.” The capper was a crowd-pleaser with purpose: Hill and Wyclef Jean closing on “Killing Me Softly With His Song,” connecting Flack’s original legacy to the Fugees era.

4. Tyler, the Creator

Tyler treats awards-show time like a short film, and this one stayed tight from scene to scene. He ran “Thought I Was Dead” into “Sugar on My Tongue” with a full set built around movement and character, including Regina King popping up as an auto-shop attendant during the transition. The final image did exactly what a Grammys performance should do: Tyler rapping (and dancing) near a red Ferrari, then a staged explosion and confetti to punctuate the moment.

5. Lady Gaga

Gaga’s set was worth keeping on the “best” list because it was weird in a focused way. She performed Abracadabra like a rock-forward workout, playing synth (including a Mini Moog in at least one report), staying in tight camera framing, and using props that felt intentional: the basket-like headpiece, the cane, the red-and-black look. Andrew Watt was on guitar, and the live-band punch made it feel tougher than a typical pop TV mix.

6. Post Malone

Post Malone covered Black Sabbath and helped make the Ozzy Osbourne tribute feel like a real arena moment. Backed by Slash, Duff McKagan, Chad Smith, and Andrew Watt, he powered through “War Pigs” with the kind of force that fits the song’s weight. The cameras also did the important part: Cutting to Ozzy’s family in the crowd (Sharon, Kelly, and Jack) visibly moved as the tribute played out.

7. Reba McEntire

Surrounded by flowers and candles in the In Memoriam segment, the legendary McEntire sang “Trailblazer” alongside Brandy Clark and Lukas Nelson while names filled the screens. The arrangement stayed gentle and steady, letting the tribute’s emotion build naturally instead of forcing a big moment. This was also personal, as McEntire’s stepson passed away in 2025 after a battle with skin cancer.

8. Leon Thomas

Thomas made his Best New Artist showcase minutes feel like a full set by treating the song like it had a climax. His performance of “Mutt” leaned into red lighting, gritty-smooth vocals, and a riveting guitar solo. If anything, it certainly helped to explain why he translates so well on a big stage.

9. Olivia Dean

Dean’s Best New Artist moment had a clean arc: Perform, then win. In the showcase medley, she delivered “Man I Need” with the kind of calm control that read as confidence over nerves. Minutes later, she took Best New Artist, making the performance feel like live proof of her talent instead of just a quick TV excerpt.

10. Bruno Mars

He had one of the night’s cleanest showman stretches because he showed up twice and made both appearances feel fully built out. First, he helped open the broadcast with ROSÉ on “APT.,” complete with ROSÉ’s pop-punk look. Then he returned for a solo performance of “I Just Might” on a heart-themed stage, backed by a massive band, as the cameras caught Sabrina Carpenter and Addison Rae dancing and Lady Gaga cheering.