Key Takeaways

Barack Obama’s 2025 playlist spans 30 tracks across Hip Hop, Afrobeats, pop and more genres.

Kendrick Lamar and Drake both appear on the list, revealing Barack isn’t picking sides in their rap feud.

His selections show continued support for global Black music and genre fusion.

Former President Barack Obama just dropped his 2025 playlist, continuing a tradition that’s become a cultural moment every year since 2009. The swaggy political figure’s picks once again show his ear for global sound and cultural relevance.

This year’s compilation is a medley of 30 tracks spanning Hip Hop, pop, indie rock, Afro-fusion and more genres. “TaTaTa” by Burna Boy featuring Travis Scott, “just say dat” by Gunna, “In the Name of Love” by Victoria Noelle, and Chi-Town’s own Chance the Rapper featuring Jamila Woods on “No More Old Men” all had that replay factor. And when fans felt like they had to choose between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, Barack pressed play on both. The Compton rapper and SZA’s “luther” landed on the list along with the 6 God’s hit “NOKIA” despite the rappers’ feud.

The former senator shared the list across social media platforms, prompting one Instagram follower to playfully comment, “Putting Kendrick Lamar AND Drake on the list. A true president always brokering peace.” A second supporter said the “best time of the year is seeing how in sync the president and I are.” A third individual remarked, “I love Barack Wrapped.”

His playlist is both broad and inclusive, encouraging diverse music lovers to explore new sounds and rising artists like Alex Warren, whose song “Ordinary” made the cut. The Nobel Peace Prize winner is even riding the Latin music wave with picks like “Sexo, Violencia y Llantas” by ROSALÍA.

How does Michelle Obama show up in Barack’s 2025 favorite recaps?

There’s no shortage of love and support in the Obama household, so it’s no surprise that Barack gave his forever First Lady a spot on his favorite books list. In a very cutesy way, he admitted, “Obviously I’m biased,” while highlighting Michelle Obama’s new book, “The Look.” The collection of photos of her most memorable outfits and their stories was published in November.

According to the icon, “It captures my belief that style is a language of its own, one that each of us can use to express our individuality and ignite confidence. It’s the story of how, with the help of my powerhouse team — Meredith Koop, Johnny Wright, Yene Damtew, Carl Ray, Njeri Radway — I learned to harness my look as a way to reflect my values, lift up underrepresented voices and share my personal story.”

Barack’s 2025 playlist once again proves he’s not just a fan of music, but a curator of culture. From Hip Hop legends to rising global stars, his picks reflect a deep appreciation for sound that moves the world.