Key Takeaways
- The 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture returns to New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome from July 3 to July 5 with its first wave of performers announced.
- The initial lineup features Cardi B, Kehlani, Patti LaBelle, Latto, Brandy and Monica, revealed during Women’s History Month.
- Tickets are available now, including three-day packages, with additional daytime programming at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
The ESSENCE Festival of Culture is returning for another big year at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome this July. Ahead of the celebration, organizers revealed the first wave of performers, all of whom are leading ladies and music icons, in honor of Women’s History Month.
Announced Monday (March 9), the lineup includes Cardi B, Patti LaBelle, Kehlani, Latto, and the legendary duo Brandy and Monica. Presented by Coca-Cola, the Evening Concert Series event is slated to take place from July 3 through July 5.
Many of the aforementioned artists are either in the middle of or coming off of incredible runs. Cardi is currently on the road for her “Little Miss Drama Tour,” while Kehlani picked up two Grammy Awards for “Folded” last month. With a new album from the latter on the way, festivalgoers might even get a preview of some new material when ESSENCE Festival finally rolls around.
Meanwhile, excitement around Brandy and Monica sharing the stage again has been high ever since “The Boy Is Mine” collaborators wrapped their joint tour last year. Fans can expect plenty more surprises once the next round of performers is revealed closer to Independence Day weekend. For now, check out the announcement for the first wave of acts below.
How to get tickets for the 2026 ESSENCE Festival
Tickets for the festival are currently available through the publication’s official website or directly via Ticketmaster. Like previous years, attendees can purchase three-day ticket packages and download the ESSENCE 360 app for exclusive offers and real-time updates on the event schedule.
While the performers are obviously a major pillar of the festival, many attendees will also be glad to hear that daytime programming is returning to the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. There, visitors can attend panels and conversations featuring “talks by authors, entrepreneurs, and cultural figures,” according to Gambit.
Last year’s lineup notably saw Lauryn Hill, GloRilla, Babyface, The Isley Brothers, and more perform.
While we wait for ESSENCE Festival, check out REVOLT’s guide to the most anticipated music festivals of 2026! There’s a little bit of something for everyone, whether you’re a rap enthusiast or an R&B lover.