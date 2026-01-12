Image Image Credit Raymond Boyd/Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Da Brat, Missy Elliott, Cardi B, and Latto Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

These collaborations highlight how women in rap and R&B have consistently innovated across decades.

The list includes both mainstream hits and deeper cuts that showcase genre-blending creativity.

Each track reflects a unique moment of chemistry and control between female artists.

Rap and R&B have always loved a good link-up, but when women run the whole record, it hits different. These songs don’t rely on a gimmick or a headline-grabbing cameo. Instead, they’re built around chemistry, with one voice setting the mood, another delivering the knockout punch, and both meeting in the middle like it’s a relay. Sometimes, it’s three or more, which packs an even bigger punch for the collective listener.

Part 2 leans into all of this. Some picks live in the club (and still shake walls long after their arrival). Others are remix culture at its best, taking an already strong song and turning it into a bigger statement. And yes, a couple pop-leaning names slide in, but only where the rap and R&B DNA stays front and center.

Part 1 covered the obvious pillars, and below lies a worthy continuation of hit collaborations. These records spawned catchphrases, remix debates, and “run that back” energy on the first listen.

1. Savage (Remix) — Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

A Houston-to-Houston power swap: Meg kept the “I’m that girl” confidence, and Beyoncé slid in like she’s been waiting to rap-rap. The remix didn’t just level up the original — it went No. 1 on the Hot 100 and won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance at the Grammys.

2. Kiss Me More — Doja Cat feat. SZA

This one lived in that sweet spot, with playful flirting, sneaky-direct lyrics, and a hook that stuck like glue. It peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100 and turned into award-season proof that pop crossovers can still feel rooted in rap/R&B energy, winning Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the Grammys.

3. Princess Diana (Remix) — Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj

Ice Spice’s drill-pop stride met Nicki’s veteran “I still outrap your favorites” mode. The whole concept was big ego and bigger aura. The remix peaked at No. 4 on the Hot 100, giving Ice Spice another top 10 moment.

4. Put It On Da Floor Again — Latto feat. Cardi B

Latto’s fed-up flex turned into a full-on victory lap once Cardi kicked the door in with pure intimidation bars. The remix debuted at No. 13 on the Hot 100, and the record’s whole point was simple: Stop sneak-dissing, stop pocket-watching, and keep it cute.

5. I Wanna Be Down (Remix) — Brandy feat. MC Lyte, Queen Latifah, and Yo-Yo

The original was teenage-crush R&B, but the remix widened the lens with grown-woman confidence, rap star power, and Brandy’s hook holding the entire thing together. The remix became a template for how to do an all-women upgrade without losing the soul.

6. Let Me Blow Ya Mind — Eve feat. Gwen Stefani

Cool and cocky, Eve rapped like she was unbothered, while Gwen sang like she’s dangerously entertained. It peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100 and won the Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration, which tells you how undeniable that blend was at the time of its release.

7. Sock It 2 Me — Missy Elliott feat. Da Brat

Missy and Timbaland built a futuristic bounce around a Delfonics sample, then Da Brat stomped through like she was clearing the runway. The song peaked at No. 12 on the Hot 100, and the video went full sci-fi chaos. It was one of those “music is allowed to be weird” moments that only Missy could make feel mainstream.

8. No One Else (Remix) — Total feat. Lil’ Kim, Foxy Brown, and Da Brat

Total’s hook was pure devotion, but the remix turned loyalty into a posse cut. Kim and Foxy brought additional edge, Da Brat kept it blunt, and the chorus got rewritten to match the tougher energy. It peaked at No. 22 on the Hot 100 and remains a time capsule of mid-’90s greatness.

9. Can’t Hold Us Down — Christina Aguilera feat. Lil’ Kim

This was Christina in full “don’t police me” mode, with Kim delivering the closing argument. The song called out double standards head-on and became one of Aguilera’s biggest statement records from Stripped. It peaked at No. 12 on the Hot 100 and even scored a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals.

10. Let It Go — Keyshia Cole feat. Missy Elliott and Lil’ Kim

Keyshia turned relationship burnout into a clean-cut breakup anthem, drawing the line on disrespect and dead-end love. Missy brought the swagger, Lil’ Kim brought the don’t-try-me energy, and the Mtume “Juicy Fruit” flip kept it moving seamlessly. The single peaked at No. 7 on the Hot 100, hit No. 1 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration.

11. Mariah Carey feat. Missy Elliott and Da Brat — “Heartbreaker (Remix)”

Mariah’s original “lovesick but still cute” storyline got flipped into something rowdier. Missy and Da Brat brought the tough talk, plus the remix leaned on a Snoop Dogg “I Get Around” sample for extra floss. It’s the kind of remix that feels like a whole new record, not an add-on.

12. No Love (Extended Version) — Summer Walker and SZA feat. Cardi B

The base song was relationship exhaustion (loving someone who doesn’t return it cleanly), and SZA’s presence made it sting more. Cardi’s added verse brought the outside-looking-in bluntness, like the friend who told you the truth with no sugar. The track hit No. 13 on the Hot 100 and went double platinum in the U.S.

13. Whatta Man — Salt-N-Pepa feat. En Vogue

A straight-up celebration record. Not “save me,” not “fix me,” just giving flowers to a good man who showed up and held it down. It peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100, earned a Grammy nomination (Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals), and landed as one of the defining woman-to-woman link-ups of the ‘90s.