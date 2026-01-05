Image Image Credit Jim Smeal/Contributor via Getty Images and Joseph Okpako/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Brandy, Monica, Ice Spice, and PinkPantheress Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

These collaborations showcase the range and impact of female artists across rap and R&B.

Many of the featured tracks achieved major chart success and cultural relevance.

The list highlights how women have consistently innovated and elevated the genre through collaboration.

When women link up across rap and R&B, it’s rarely “just a feature.” The chemistry, competition, and perhaps a little bit of magic turn both hook and verse into endless social media captions. These collaborations hit harder because they blend worlds: Streetwise punchlines with stadium-sized melodies, silky runs with razor-edged bars. Sometimes, it’s artists of the same genre coming together — it could be the union of R&B powerhouses on a single track, or rap frontrunners trading verses alongside each other.

And the range is the fun part. Some pairings are pure celebration, two stars trading confidence like it’s a relay. Others feel like a friendly duel, each artist raising the stakes. When the timing is right, the song becomes shorthand for an era with the looks, the dances, and more wrapped into a few minutes.

Here are 13 female-led rap and R&B hit collaborations that prove the point, complete with classics, modern smashes, and multi-woman linkups that sound like a takeover.

1. Wanna Be — GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion

GloRilla turned the song into hard-nosed flirtation: You can want me, but you’re not about to play with me. Megan slid in and delivered a full TED Talk to the listeners. The collab cracked the Hot 100’s top tier and hit double platinum status, which explains why it stayed in rotation like it had a timecard.

2. The Boy Is Mine — Brandy & Monica

Two teenage superstars turned romantic tension into a full-on courtroom drama, arguing their case in perfect harmony. The song ruled the Hot 100 for 13 weeks and took home a Grammy for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. Even the Jerry Springer-inspired concept became part of the legend.

3. girl, get up. — Doechii feat. SZA

Doechii used this one as a clapback record that addressed “industry plant” talk, side-eyed rumor culture, and still made it feel like a victory lap. SZA showed up with a chorus that doubled as a mirror pep talk. The production flipped a “What Happened to That Boy” sample into something equally iconic.

4. Best Friend — Saweetie feat. Doja Cat

This was pure bestie propaganda in the most flattering way. Saweetie rapped like she’s hyping you up in the bathroom mirror, while Doja treated her verse like a runway walk with punchlines. The record earned a Grammy nomination (Best Rap Song) and went quadruple Platinum, so yes: The “that’s my best friend” agenda reached the masses.

5. 1, 2 Step — Ciara feat. Missy Elliott

Ciara built a dance-floor commandment (simple instructions, impossible to ignore) and Missy delivered a verse that turned the track up some additional notches. The song moved massive units over time with multi-platinum plaques and millions sold, and still functions as an instant party-starter anytime a DJ wants to guarantee a reaction.

6. Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2 — PinkPantheress & Ice Spice

PinkPantheress sounded wounded-but-cute, like she narrated the moment she realized the math wasn’t mathing. Ice Spice countered with cool detachment — same situation, different armor. The remix peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100, went Platinum, and crossed a billion Spotify streams, which is wild for a song that felt like a late-night confession text.

7. I Can Love You — Mary J. Blige feat. Lil’ Kim

Mary flipped heartbreak into a complicated promise (she’s ready to love someone who’s already spoken for), and Lil’ Kim added that razor-edged confidence that made the tension sharper. It became the highest-charting single from Share My World, hit No. 2 on Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs, and even weaved in elements of Kim’s “Queen B**ch” for extra continuity in the attitude.

8. WAP — Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion

Cardi and Megan made explicit rap feel like a blockbuster event, and “WAP” was funny, filthy, and unapologetically in control. It debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100, made history as a female-rapper pairing opening at the top, and notched a monster first-week streaming total. On top of that, the single hit the platinum mark nine times over.

9. In N Out — Latto feat. City Girls

Latto and City Girls treated “In N Out” like a three-way relay of slick talk with quick jabs, brash confidence, and zero interest in confusion. The track lived on Queen of da Souf (and its extended life), and Latto backed it with an official video release, framing it like a real single moment instead of a throwaway collab.

10. Wild Side — Normani feat. Cardi B

Normani went full sleek-and-sultry here, while Cardi matched the tempo with a verse that felt grounded, grown, and still sharp. The song debuted at No. 14 on the Hot 100 and quickly stacked R&B-chart wins; some critics also clocked an Aaliyah influence in spirit (not a direct sample), which helped explain why it felt instantly familiar without sounding dated.

11. Not Tonight (Ladies Night Remix) — Lil’ Kim feat. Da Brat, Left Eye, Missy Elliott & Angie Martinez

This was the all-star cypher version of a girls’ night out, and everyone arrived with a distinct voice, no one wasted a bar, and the hook turned into a mission statement. It peaked at No. 6 on the Hot 100, earned a Grammy nomination, and the video played like a cameo parade of women who were shaping the era.

12. Feeling Myself — Nicki Minaj feat. Beyoncé

Nicki and Beyoncé basically toasted themselves for four minutes, and somehow made it feel aspirational instead of obnoxious. Even without the traditional single push, it still cracked the Hot 100’s upper half and later went double Platinum. The video and overall moment helped cement it as a peak “two titans, no humility” collaboration.

13. Lady Marmalade — Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mýa & P!nk

Four stars, one mission: Make the Moulin Rouge! version feel larger than life. It spent five weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and won the Grammy for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals — plus it turned the video into a pop-culture checkpoint you can still picture frame-by-frame. It’s the rare “movie single” that outgrew the movie and became its own thing.