Image Image Credit Johhnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images, Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images, and Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B performs in concert on March 28, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey, Doechii performs during 2025 Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 11, 2025 in Austin, Texas, and Kehlani performs during Radio 1's Big Weekend at Herrington Country Park on May 23, 2026 in Sunderland, England Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Cardi B is confirmed to perform at the June 28 award show in Los Angeles.

Additional performers include Doechii, Kehlani, kwn, T.I., Tems, French Montana, Max B, Jill Scott, and Don Toliver.

Druski will host the ceremony, and Ms. Lauryn Hill, Teyana Taylor, and Sylvia Rhone are set to receive special honors.

We may be in for one of the greatest BET Awards in years. On Wednesday (June 17), the network announced that Cardi B, who leads this year’s nominations with six nods, will perform at the show, slated to air live from Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater on June 28.

In addition to the AM I THE DRAMA? rapper, several other nominees are set to take the stage, including Doechii, Kehlani, kwn, T.I., Tems, French Montana, Max B, Jill Scott, and Don Toliver, to name a few. Also on the bill are Queen Latifah, who was previously announced as one of BET’s first-ever Board of Advisors members, along with Rick Ross, The War and Treaty, and Common.

Although she wasn’t confirmed as a performer, MC Lyte will make her return as an announcer. While we wait for the culture’s biggest night, take a look at the full announcement post below.

What to know about the 2026 BET Awards outside of the performance lineup

There’s plenty more to look forward to at the 2026 BET Awards beyond its star-studded performance lineup. For one, Druski is slated to become the youngest person to ever host the show, edging out Kevin Hart by just a little.

Then there are the legendary women being honored with special awards. Ms. Lauryn Hill was previously announced as the first recipient of BET’s Living Legend Icon Award, while Teyana Taylor will receive the Icon of the Year Award. Music executive Sylvia Rhone is also set to receive the Ultimate Icon Award.

“BET Awards has always been a celebration of the artists, visionaries, and cultural moments that shape our community and move culture forward,” EVP of Specials, Music Programming, and Music Strategy Connie Orlando shared in a press statement, per ESSENCE.

She added, “This year’s show brings together an extraordinary mix of legends, superstars, and emerging talent whose influence continues to resonate across generations. From powerful performances to historic tributes, we’re creating the kind of unforgettable moments that define the BET Awards. And we’re only getting started.”