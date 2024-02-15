Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign are slated to headline Rolling Loud California 2024

Today (Feb. 15), Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign revealed that they will be headlining Rolling Loud California 2024. Performing under the moniker ¥$, which they initially used for their album VULTURES 1, the duo will join a lineup featuring Future with Metro Boomin, Nicki Minaj, and Post Malone, among others.

Rolling Loud confirmed West’s announcement via Twitter. The festival is scheduled for March 15 to 17 in Inglewood, California. Other acts on the bill for that weekend include PARTYNEXTDOOR, Summer Walker, Sexyy Red, Big Sean, Don Toliver, NLE Choppa, Luh Tyler, and more.

Check out the full list of performers below.

VULTURES HEADLINING NEW THURSDAY NIGHT @kanyewest @tydollasign 🦅🔥 ALL 3-DAY TICKET HOLDERS WILL RECEIVE AN EMAIL TO RSVP TO THURSDAY FOR FREE. SINGLE-DAY TICKET HOLDERS WILL RECEIVE AN EMAIL TOMORROW WITH A SPECIAL LINK TO UPGRADE. 👉 https://t.co/HKQS5vkrgO pic.twitter.com/h0KokxWEgo — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) February 15, 2024

At one point, Lil Uzi Vert was expected to headline this year’s event. However, the Philadelphia native revealed that they never agreed to do it. On the artist’s Instagram Stories, they wrote, “I never said I was doing Rolling Loud. Don’t understand why my name is on here.”

It’s also worth mentioning that West withdrew from Rolling Loud Miami in 2022. He was replaced by Kid Cudi, who was unfortunately booed off the stage and had water bottles thrown at him. “I will f**king leave. If I get hit with one more f**king thing — if I see one more f**king thing on this f**king stage, I’m leaving. Don’t f**k with me,” he said.

Meanwhile, West’s VULTURES 1 came out on Feb. 10 after multiple delays. VULTURES 2 is expected to hit DSPs on March 8, just a week before the festival. A third installment is anticipated for April 5.

The inaugural release is projected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 140,000 album-equivalent units. VULTURES 1 could be West’s 11th chart-topper and Ty’s first. However, distributor FUGA expressed intentions to remove the LP from streaming services, citing an unauthorized upload by a client.