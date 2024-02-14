Today (Feb. 14), Brent Faiyaz decided to celebrate Valentine’s Day by dropping a new visual for “WYA.” Produced by Anthoine Walters, Dpat, Otxhello, Jonathan Wells, and Berg, the wavy number continues the trend of honest-yet-toxic love stories that the Maryland crooner is well-known for. “Even I know you ain’t no good for me, but you feel so good to me/ Every time I come back, I try to leave, so how you end up back with me?” he sang on the track’s first verse.

Directed by Mark Peaced, the accompanying clip is centered around an action movie that Faiyaz is filming alongside Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o. Throughout, their chemistry is clear, both in front of the cameras and while working through the film’s production behind the scenes.

“WYA” served as the lead single for Faiyaz’s October 2023 release, Larger Than Life. The mixtape consisted of 14 dope cuts with contributions from the likes of Missy Elliott, Coco Jones, ASAP Rocky, and Babyface Ray.

“I’m a procrastinator, I’m a frivolous spender, and I definitely spend a lot of time with a lot of different women. That record reflects having access and opportunity, and having to say no to certain s**t — or the inability to say no to certain s**t,” Faiyaz explained about “WYA” in an interview with Rolling Stone. “That record is about addiction in a way, shape, or form, but more from the perspective of submitting to it versus fighting against it.”

He continued, “It touches on addiction in a way that makes it a little more seductive. That’s on some, ‘Where you at?’ That late-night text you send, you probably been drinking a little bit, been outside, know you shouldn’t do that s**t — but f**k it. The access is always gonna be there, so I’m gonna pull up.”

Check out the visual for “WYA” below.