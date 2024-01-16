Earlier today (Jan. 16), Brent Faiyaz dropped off a visual for “Pistachios,” a Dpat, ​Mouad Oudra and Yann Cortequisse-produced offering that’s full of melodic lines about the Maryland talent’s love life and more.

“Same city, same h**s, can’t move sour/ At this hour, it’s 4 a.m. with you, now, what?/ Yeah, you left your crew, now, what?/ Shorty, what do you wanna do?/ ‘Cause my hood already know, can’t move sour/ He ain’t try to rob me, he just thought it/ But he shouldn’t even started, now that boy a targеt…”

The accompanying clip was directed by Belt and brought viewers into Faiyaz’s life. Viewers could see the singer hanging with his crew in different locations, including a parking garage and nightclub.

“Pistachios” is the closing cut from the October 2023 release Larger Than Life. The project contained 14 tracks and collaborations alongside Missy Elliott, Coco Jones, ASAP Rocky, Babyface Ray and more.

“This is how I see the world. This is my universe. This is what we do. This is what it feels like,” Faiyaz said to Rolling Stone about his latest body of work. “What I look like letting motherf**kers tell me what my world looks like?”

In that same interview, he also addressed the “toxic king” label that he earned through much of his catalog’s subject matter. “I think it’s all about what you’re used to. To some people, I might say some brutal, outrageous s**t. But to motherf**kers who hear outrageous s**t, I’m not really saying nothing that crazy,” he explained. “I grew up on Max B and Dipset. People who haven’t been exposed to certain environments will see s**t for the first time, and it’s outrageous to them.”

Press play on Brent Faiyaz’s “Pistachios” video below.