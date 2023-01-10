On Friday (Jan. 6), French Montana unveiled the sixth installment of his Coke Boys series, a 20-song offering that boasts assists from A$AP Rocky, Benny the Butcher, Kodak Black, EST Gee, BIG30, and more. One particular song, the Paul Couture-produced “Lemonade,” features a dope verse from incarcerated talent Max B:

“Big bank take lil’ bank, I take the n**ga b**ch, soon as a n**ga blink, but he don’t even gotta turn his head, it’s dead, we get the bread, we wanted by the feds, EMG like action, wanted for conspiracy, murder and not taxes, Melly in the caption, celly in the maxes, tell me what it’s called, yeah, rest in peace to my brother grandpa, another boy, Pop Smoke, why he have to go?”

The accompanying clip for “Lemonade” shows a healthy Max B speaking to his fans through a prison video call. Biggaveli can also be seen getting in a quick dance in between footage of his younger years.

Just prior to the aforementioned video’s arrival, French took to social media to announce that his longtime collaborator will soon be free from prison:

“My brother was facing 75 years… He told me to tell y’all he’ll be home in April! Silver Surfer.”

Last year, Max B liberated the well-received project Negro Spirituals, which contained 14 songs and additional contributions from French, Raheem DeVaughn, and Giggs, the last of whom appeared on the closing cut “Bad To Tha Bone.” In a past interview, the Harlem emcee revealed that said project was in the works for a long time:

“I been workin’ on [Negro Spirituals] for like four years. Not because it took me that long, it’s because [of] the logistics that went to doing this project, piece for piece.”

Press play on Max B‘s “Lemonade” video below.