There’s been discourse about Black shows not being appreciated in Hollywood — for instance, the lack of applause for the “Martin” cast at the Emmys and “Rap Sh!t” getting canceled. How do you navigate a space that isn’t necessarily set up for the success of Black talent?

Really, a lack of applause for the cast of “Martin”? I heard the applause in the Black section (laughs). This is a really interesting, conversational question because what happened in that moment was unique. When “Everybody Hates Chris” was on, we didn’t have our awards run journey and it didn’t really happen. We got one Golden Globe nomination for season one and I believe that was it. The first thing I noticed with the “Martin” cast was seeing Tichina Arnold up there and I said to myself, “This should’ve happened a long time ago.”

I think Quinta’s win is a sign we’re headed in the right direction, and it would be ridiculous to say there isn’t a lack of equal respect, particularly for Black comedy. It’s always been there. I think that’s just another one of those points that was happening onstage — we’re talking about “Martin” who has had 100-plus episodes and just lives on residual land. It has reruns that come on over, and over and over again, which is the true test of the show. Although the awards may not always reflect it, people are still watching “Martin,” “Good Times,” “Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air,” “Everybody Hates Chris,” and “227” with the people still watching “Abbott Elementary.” We’re here, we’re not going anywhere, and we will stand the test of time. Whether we get recognized now or years later is not a conversation for us — we’re just gonna keep making what we’ve always made, which is good comedy.

What have your many years of being an actor taught you?

That’s a great question, Ty. I feel like I grew up in an industry that was very competitive and a lot of times, that can be the undertone of the industry. I believe we have another choice, and that’s support. We need to enable people to be able to continue that work and support them to be able to do that. Again, reasons why I partnered with Johnnie Walker — because during the strike, we all lost the ability to be able to do that. Coming back to work, it’s really easy to fall back into this idea that it’s going to be competitive again… Everybody has to fight for their space. We can have an option, though, where we support one another, not only emotionally and creatively but financially, so that people can get back to doing their best work, so that the industry can stay healthy. That’s why this partnership is important. To me, it’s keeping the industry healthy and hopefully, it’s a part of the conversation.

You were nominated for an Emmy this year for “Abbott Elementary.” Do you ever go into award ceremonies with high expectations of walking out victorious?

I know it sounds cliché, but the honor is to be nominated. There are hundreds of shows on television, with thousands of performers, with only about six to eight nominees in a category, and if you somehow became a part of that list, that’s it. It doesn’t really get higher than that because beyond that, we’re splitting hairs about who won in my category this year, which had a bunch of incredible performers who deserved to be honored in some way. Never anticipate a win at all – like, Quinta’s reaction to her win was real. We were talking about it earlier in the day and it was like, “I don’t think you got this” (laughs). I think the point of all these things is — and what people need to remember is — it’s a celebration. It’s not about who won or lost – we’re celebrating television, we’re celebrating we’re still here, and doing every little bit they can to move the conversation forward, both onscreen and off. I think a lot of people at home don’t understand that we’re never like really, truly upset with each other over a win – everyone knows everyone does really good work.

What actor would you love to be in a film with? Who would direct and what would be the plot?

I would love to work with Eddie Murphy and Jeffrey Wright. As far as the plot, no idea honestly. It can be anything – when you have two actors committed to making a scene in one room, you could read a phone book.

In addition to fruit, what’s another “No” for Tyler James Williams’ pizza toppings?

When it comes to pizza, anything outside of the realm of pepperoni and cheese is wild to me. We don’t need a salad on top of the pizza and I don’t understand why people are doing that. Generally, a “No” for me, specifically — I don’t like chocolate and I’m not a fan of it. You can crucify me for it. It’s fine (laughs).