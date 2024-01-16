The cast of
Photo: Kevin Winter / Contributor via Getty Images

The cast of "Martin" reunites at the 2024 Emmy Awards

Martin Lawrence and his former co-stars presented the award for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

By Jon Powell
  /  01.16.2024

On Monday (Jan. 15), viewers tuned in to the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards, which was hosted by Anthony Anderson and took place at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater. One of the more surprising moments of the evening was an appearance from the cast of the iconic sitcom “Martin,” which included Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, Carl Anthony Payne II and the show’s namesake, Martin Lawrence. Tragically, the segment was without Tommy Ford, who died in 2016.

“Wow, this is a real moment,” Lawrence said to his former co-stars while standing in a replica of his character’s apartment. The group then proceeded to joke about finally getting a well-deserved Emmy before Anderson humorously brought them back to reality. Lawrence then presented the award for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series to Jeremy Allen White for his role in “The Bear.”

“Martin” aired from 1992 to 1997 and was set in the city of Detroit, MI, where Lawrence’s character, Martin Payne, worked as a radio DJ for the fictional station WZUP. Cameos were plentiful throughout its historic run, with Snoop Dogg, Brian McKnight, Tracy Morgan, The Notorious B.I.G., Method Man, Outkast and many more dropping in for different episodes.

Prior to the Emmys, Lawrence and his fellow castmembers came together for a BET+ special to celebrate the 30th anniversary of “Martin.” The Affion Crockett-hosted event looked back at some of the show’s most notable moments — including the aforementioned cameos — and served as a heartfelt tribute to Ford.

“To be able to sit here 30 years later with this amazing cast that has had such an impact on pop culture is truly a blessing,” said Lawrence when the BET+ special was first announced. “I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters. I am looking forward to the reunion special.”

Revolt - New Episodes