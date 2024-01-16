The cast of "Martin" reunites at the 2024 Emmy Awards
Martin Lawrence and his former co-stars presented the award for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.
On Monday (Jan. 15), viewers tuned in to the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards, which was hosted by Anthony Anderson and took place at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater. One of the more surprising moments of the evening was an appearance from the cast of the iconic sitcom “Martin,” which included Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, Carl Anthony Payne II and the show’s namesake, Martin Lawrence. Tragically, the segment was without Tommy Ford, who died in 2016.
“Wow, this is a real moment,” Lawrence said to his former co-stars while standing in a replica of his character’s apartment. The group then proceeded to joke about finally getting a well-deserved Emmy before Anderson humorously brought them back to reality. Lawrence then presented the award for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series to Jeremy Allen White for his role in “The Bear.”
“Martin” aired from 1992 to 1997 and was set in the city of Detroit, MI, where Lawrence’s character, Martin Payne, worked as a radio DJ for the fictional station WZUP. Cameos were plentiful throughout its historic run, with Snoop Dogg, Brian McKnight, Tracy Morgan, The Notorious B.I.G., Method Man, Outkast and many more dropping in for different episodes.
Prior to the Emmys, Lawrence and his fellow castmembers came together for a BET+ special to celebrate the 30th anniversary of “Martin.” The Affion Crockett-hosted event looked back at some of the show’s most notable moments — including the aforementioned cameos — and served as a heartfelt tribute to Ford.
“To be able to sit here 30 years later with this amazing cast that has had such an impact on pop culture is truly a blessing,” said Lawrence when the BET+ special was first announced. “I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters. I am looking forward to the reunion special.”
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
All the Black EGOT winners
Trending
The cast of "Martin": Where are they now?
“Martin” was one of the most beloved and iconic sitcoms from the 1990s, but what are the cast members doing now, decades after the show’s ending?
11 brands rappers loved in the '90s and 2000s
Rappers not only influenced trends but also played a pivotal role in introducing and popularizing mainstays like BAPE, Supreme, Tommy Hilfiger and True Religion.
Iconic TV kid characters — where are they now?
Calling Steve Urkel! From Raven-Symoné to Kyla Pratt, Tia and Tamera, Kenan and Kel, and more, where are your favorite TV kid characters today? Let’s find out!
10 rappers who are good singers
Today’s artists are mixing genres in distinct ways and incorporating their singing voices into music. Here are 10 rappers who are talented vocalists.
13 R&B singers who started in the church
Many of today’s most recognized R&B artists had humble beginnings singing in their home church, and it laid the foundation for the rest of their lives.
9 best Ashanti features that topped the charts
Ashanti’s collaborations with other artists have often resulted in chart-topping hits, solidifying her status as a go-to feature for hip hop collaborations.
17 Beyoncé lyrics that make you feel proud and empowered
Beyoncé’s songs are the epitome of self-empowerment, self-love and feminist anthems. Here are 17 Queen Bey lyrics guaranteed to boost your confidence during those hard times.
REVOLT Power List 2023: Beyonce, Keith Lee, Usher, Sha'Carri Richardson & more
REVOLT’s list of 2023’s most influential figures and changemakers in music, entertainment, sports, business, fashion and social justice.
12 artists we want albums from in 2024
The anticipation of new releases from some of the most beloved rap and R&B artists is huge. Here are 12 artists that we want albums from this year.
10 rappers who have won awards for acting
Not many rappers can say they have been given an award for their acting chops, but these stars know how to body the big screen and more.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Top 10 sneakers of 2023
Check out REVOLT’s 2023 Top 10 sneaker releases list. Did any of your favorites make the cut?
15 best R&B girl groups of the 1990s
The ’90s gave us some of the best hip hop and R&B records to hit our speakers, ushering in a strong class of sensual, edgy and ingenious girl groups that dominated the iconic era.
13 JAY-Z lyrics that will motivate you more than dinner with him
Hov assured fans that his music catalog holds all the advice and wisdom needed to prosper, and he wasn’t lying.
Bernie Mac's daughter says Katt Williams showed the late comedian real love in viral interview blasting his peers
“I just really appreciate what I believe [is] genuine love and respect that Katt Williams showed my father,” said Ja’Niece McCullough.
Bruce Bruce gives his take on Katt Williams "Club Shay Shay" interview: "If you got a problem with me, come talk to me"
The veteran comedian didn’t agree with Williams’ decision to air out his peers in public.
Katt Williams continues to discuss on-air spat with Wanda Smith
Williams spoke on the infamous 2018 interview during a sit-down with Willie D.
Yasiin Bey fans defend his Hip Hop credentials after he categorizes Drake as a pop artist
Bey’s fans are hitting back at claims that he is bitter after saying Drake makes music for consumption and not lyrical value.
Kevin Hart's ex-wife announces that she's going on tour with Katt Williams
Torrei Hart shared upcoming dates with her ex-husband’s rival on social media.
Cedric The Entertainer speaks on Katt Williams during recent Golden Globes appearance
“I let the fodder just go out there until I’m ready to respond to it,” he told “Entertainment Tonight.”
Katt Williams explains on-air argument with former radio host Wanda Smith: "It was a setup"
The veteran comedian spoke on the 2018 spat during his explosive interview on “Club Shay Shay.”