“Martin” aired from 1992 to 1997 and was set in the city of Detroit, MI, where Lawrence’s character, Martin Payne, worked as a radio DJ for the fictional station WZUP. Cameos were plentiful throughout its historic run, with Snoop Dogg, Brian McKnight, Tracy Morgan, The Notorious B.I.G., Method Man, Outkast and many more dropping in for different episodes.

Prior to the Emmys, Lawrence and his fellow castmembers came together for a BET+ special to celebrate the 30th anniversary of “Martin.” The Affion Crockett-hosted event looked back at some of the show’s most notable moments — including the aforementioned cameos — and served as a heartfelt tribute to Ford.

“To be able to sit here 30 years later with this amazing cast that has had such an impact on pop culture is truly a blessing,” said Lawrence when the BET+ special was first announced. “I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters. I am looking forward to the reunion special.”