In the Outstanding Host for a Game Show category, Keke Palmer won a Creative Arts Emmy for “Password,” a long-running series that was revived in 2022. The achievement marks the first time that a woman has won said award since Meredith Vieira did for “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?” Palmer is also the first Black woman to be nominated or win the category, beating out hosts for “Jeopardy!,” “Family Feud” and “Wheel of Fortune.”

“Couldn’t do it without you, [Jimmy Fallon]!” Palmer wrote to the show’s executive producer and “The Tonight Show” frontman in an Instagram post. “I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be a part of such a classic game show such as ‘Password.’ It’s a true honor, I won! I’m excited, BOOTS!”