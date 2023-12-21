Keke Palmer and Taraji P. Henson
Keke Palmer adds to Taraji P. Henson's recent complaints about being an underpaid woman in Hollywood

Palmer shared her thoughts in an Instagram post.

By Jon Powell
  /  12.21.2023

As REVOLT previously reported, Taraji P. Henson recently sounded off at the entertainment industry and its subpar treatment of women when it comes to pay. “I’m just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do, [and] getting paid a fraction of the cost,” the actress stated during a promotional appearance for The Color Purple. “I’m tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over. You get tired. I hear people go, ‘You work a lot!’ I have to. The math ain’t mathin’.”

On Wednesday (Dec. 20), Keke Palmer decided to add her own perspective to the growing debate.

“The entertainment industry is just like any other industry. We run businesses to keep our brands afloat, us being the brand/business. And it’s that team of company members that decrease any assumed large lump sum. This includes monthly expenses just like everyone else. In the words of Biggie, ‘More money, more problems,'” she said in an Instagram post.

“To make money, you must spend money, so what seems like a lot is taken by a lot. There is still privilege in this depending what vantage point you are seeing from, but in our industry amongst one another, this is neutralized” she continued.

Palmer then explained how having more than one job is now standard. “For an entertainment career, you may be like me, an actor, influencer, host, singer, speaker, etc.,” the NOPE talent wrote. “We ALL work multiple jobs, and we may like some, but also because we HAVE to. To be successful and live in America, it’s literally this way because of the cash-to-expense ratio, and this is why entrepreneurship is so important, but that in itself is expensive! Having one job for anyone is not really an option no matter what industry unless you are like the TOP earner, and I mean that’s like Bill Gates and them I suppose.”

