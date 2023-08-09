Iconic teen magazine Word Up! is being revived through a partnership between Budweiser and the estate of The Notorious B.I.G. In its heyday between 1987 and 2012, Word Up! was popular for its focus on Hip Hop and its interviews with notable personalities in the industry. The magazine has received shoutouts in songs and has had a lasting impact on the music world.

The news release, revealed Aug. 9, announced that the collectible magazine will be available on Sept. 13. The drop has been timed to coincide with the 50th birthday of Hip Hop. It will also coincide with the 29th anniversary of Biggie’s album Ready to Die.

The limited edition of the magazine will include exclusive information and images of the late rapper, whose real name was Christopher Wallace. The content will include rare photos, handwritten lyrics, and previously unreleased stories. Fans can also expect to see statements from industry veterans and Biggie’s mother, Ms. Voletta Wallace.

There will only be 5,000 copies released for sale. They will be made available at select locations in Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, New York City, and Philadelphia. A digital copy of the magazine will be available for viewing online.

The beverage conglomerate and the late rapper’s estate originally announced that they would be forming a partnership back in 2021. The estate also recently inked a deal with Pepsi that allows the company to place the star’s image on limited-edition cans. The Pepsi deal also includes the creation of a series of art installations that will be placed in various cities around the world.

A new documentary about the late icon is also in the works. The documentary will focus on the life of The Notorious B.I.G. as seen through the eyes of his son CJ Wallace, who was a baby when his father died.