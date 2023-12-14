Photo: Steve Granitz/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  12.14.2023

Today (Dec. 14), Netflix unveiled a teaser trailer for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, which stars Eddie Murphy as the iconic character Axel Foley. The film will be the fourth installment of the actor’s highly successful series after 1994’s Beverly Hills Cop III. Judge Reinhold, Paul Reiser, John Ashton, and Bronson Pinchot are also reprising their roles as Billy Rosewood, Jeffrey Friedman, John Taggart, and Serge, respectively.

Back in January, Murphy spoke on why he decided to revive the franchise during an interview with Collider.

“Jerry Bruckheimer, the original producer. When he got involved, and he started developing the script, and he knew what Beverly Hills Cop was supposed to be,” the comedic talent explained. “When he got back involved, that’s when it all started to come together. Because we tried for years and years, maybe 10, 12 years, and I must have read five or six different scripts and it was never right. The studio was like, ‘Let’s go. Here it is.’ It was like, ‘It’s just not it.'”

He continued, “Jerry Bruckheimer got back in there, and he knows his s**t, and he put it together. He did [Top Gun: Maverick] just last year, and Bad Boys is Jerry Bruckheimer. So we have that same brain behind Beverly Hills Cop, and he put all the pieces in place that were required for us to make a great movie. And I’m excited for people to see it.”

This year saw Murphy starring in romantic comedy You People alongside Jonah Hill, Lauren London, David Duchovny, Nia Long, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Earlier this month, he appeared in the holiday film Candy Cane Lane with Tracee Ellis Ross, Jillian Bell, David Alan Grier, Robin Thede, and more.

Check out the teaser trailer for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F below. The movie premieres on Netflix in the summer of 2024.

