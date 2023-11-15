Lauren London got candid about how being hands-on with her finances ensured she wasn’t a victim of theft and scams in her first public speaking engagement at REVOLT WORLD when she joined Troy Millings and Rashad Bilal for the live taping of their podcast “Assets Over Liabilities.”
There are many stories of celebrities who have been arrested due to tax evasion or had their money stolen by someone they trusted. While talking to the Earn Your Leisure founders, she shared her personal experiences with money management while moving up in Hollywood.
The “Games People Play” actress has been fortunate to not have her funds mishandled by anyone she’s employed. In fact, when London began her acting career, she was the only one keeping an eye on her income.
“My experience was that, at first, I was just managing all my money. It wasn’t that much… I was managing it, right? And then taxes came and I was like, uhhh…,” she explained. “My agent did introduce me to somebody to help me with my taxes, ’cause it was a different tax bracket at that time. And I was like, I don’t know what.
“It’s just a business partner and management that can help me invest in things if that comes on the table or real estate and just kind of like keeping things in check… But, it wasn’t like a group of people that came in. I wouldn’t say I made that much for them to want more than one person to come get with it,” she added.
London highlighted the importance of being involved in every aspect of her finances regardless if there is a professional she’s working with to ensure the best decisions are made.
“Well, it just goes back to always you being the point person…if you do have an accountant, allowing them just to assist you. You being the point person, you have to be your point person. I can’t speak for the person that has $30 million, I’m not in that world,” the actress told the financial advisors. “And I go in there annually and sit with it and work with him and allow him to educate me, too, on the things I don’t understand as far as the things, you know, something that I wanna invest in.”
London stressed to attendees to never be scared to ask someone a question because learning is fundamental in understanding how money works.
“You have to ask questions,” she told everyone. “And don’t be afraid to. I’m okay that I don’t know everything. You know, there [are] some things I’m well versed in and some things I’m not and that’s okay. So, I ask the questions.”
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
35 best Black sitcoms of all time
19 greatest hip hop movies of the ’90s
Trending
Walmart has everything you need for the tech enthusiast on your shopping list
Check out our gift guide that highlights some of our favorite Walmart finds in time for Black Friday.
Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!
Isaac Hayes III makes history as first Black entrepreneur to raise $10 million in crowdfunding
Fanbase’s latest crowdfunding campaign crossed the $4.5 million threshold, making founder Isaac Hayes III the first Black entrepreneur to cross the eight figure mark in Reg CF.
Pepsi Zero Sugar shows up to celebrate and support HBCU students during homecoming season
The brand’s HBCU Tour is part of PepsiCo’s larger commitment to the long-term success of HBCU students through scholarships, recruiting events, university grants, and campus activities.
Boss ladies rule | 'Bet on Black'
On this all-new episode of “Bet on Black,” the judges hear pitches from three businesses run by Black female founders: Fourth Phase, 3rd Eye View, and Tubby’s Taste. Eunique Jones Gibson (CEO, Culture Brands and The Happy Hues Company) mentors the group. Watch here!
Madam DA Fani Willis proclaims, “A lie has been told on African American men”
“Every time I’m in trouble, it’s been Black men that have come to my aid,” Madam DA Fani Willis said at REVOLT WORLD while speaking on the stereotype that they are not dependable or worth dating.
Jeezy reveals traveling and living in Japan as a kid motivated him to get out the hood
“And the thing that threw me off the most was everybody that I was telling, all my peers that I was telling that there was beaches and all these things out there, thought I was lying, and I couldn’t understand it because I saw it…” Jeezy said.
Lauren London sparks conversation on how Black parents unintentionally give kids negative outlook on money
At the live taping of “Assets Over Liabilities” at REVOLT WORLD, Lauren London opened up about how witnessing the financial decisions adults made during her childhood fueled her outlook on money.
Davido opens up about finding happiness after family tragedy and working with Latto
“There is a time for everything… I am so grateful right now for the support and love I’ve received,” Davido told REVOLT in this exclusive interview. Read up!
Lauren London says Nipsey Hussle inspired her eldest son’s interest in finances
“I have those conversations with my son about abundance,” Lauren London said at REVOLT WORLD.
Joey Badass on why he believes Black love is key to our progression as a people
“I’m an advocate for our Black nation and the progression of that,” Joey Badass told us at the inaugural REVOLT WORLD.
Ari Fletcher reveals she doesn’t want to rekindle her friendship with Jayda Cheaves
“No, I don’t have a desire to be cool,” the social media sensation said on the topic of Jayda Cheaves while filming “Caresha Please” live at REVOLT WORLD.
Machel Montano opens up about life as a child star, new music, and exciting business moves
In an exclusive interview with REVOLT, Machel Montano dove into his musical journey, childhood stardom, and an exciting new chapter in business.
YG reveals the reason reading wasn't his go-to hobby & a great book Nipsey Hussle suggested
During REVOLT WORLD, YG shared that thanks to life experience, he was knowledgeable about some of the topics in Nipsey Hussle’s literary suggestions.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | pgLang x Converse Chuck 70
Kendrick Lamar’s creative agency, pgLang, teams up with Converse for a second collab with a surprise twist.
Black media leaders stress the space's importance because we're always antagonists in mainstream's storytelling
“I definitely feel those ‘heavier is the crown’ moments. But I also believe that Black entrepreneurs are uniquely positioned to be successful in the future,” Detavio Samuels said at AfroTech.
Jason Lee offended Brittany Renner when he called her "the female Wack 100"
Jason Lee compared Brittany Renner to Wack 100 during REVOLT WORLD and she was not enthused.