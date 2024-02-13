On Monday (Feb. 12), “Entertainment Tonight” shared an interview with Tiffany Haddish that took place during Super Bowl LVIII weekend. During the exchange, reporter Nischelle Turner asked the comedian about comments that Mo’Nique made about her during a recent “Club Shay Shay” appearance.

“I am grateful and thankful that I am on the minds of people I look up to,” Haddish said. “It felt like an auntie talking. You know how we do. So I was like, ‘Dang, I been on your mind? I didn’t even know I was on your mind.’ So I’m grateful.”

The Girls Trip star continued, “I didn’t know if there was a mutual love and respect because she’s not my friend, so I get it. I’m not close to her. We never had a conversation about it. So, at the end of the day, I understand and I respect her. I do have respect for her. That’s it.”

Haddish then made it clear that she’d prefer to discuss the issues with Mo’Nique directly. “I’d rather not do anything behind anybody’s back. I’d rather do it to your face,” she added. “I come from the 1900s; we talk to your face. If I got a problem with you, I’ll tell you to your face. I’m 100 with it. Everybody that I have a problem with, they know I have a problem with them and the whole world don’t know.”

Back in 2018, Haddish spoke on Mo’Nique’s then-battle with Netflix to GQ. “I don’t live her life. I don’t have that husband of hers,” she said, referring to the Baltimore talent’s spouse, Sidney Hicks. “I’m looking at how [Netflix has] opened up so many opportunities for Black females and comedy.”