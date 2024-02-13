On Monday (Feb. 12), Vince Staples appeared on the latest episode of “Podcast P with Paul George.” During the sit-down, he spoke on his new series, “The Vince Staples Show,” which premieres on Netflix this Thursday (Feb. 15).

“It’s extremely difficult,” Staples admitted when asked about taking on the roles of acting, writing, and producing for the show. “I think that that’s okay to say. A lot of the time, we go, ‘Aw man, it was a layup.’ It was really hard, it took a long time. It took, like, eight, nine years.” He also revealed how the COVID-19 pandemic had a profound effect on the show’s delay.

The Long Beach talent continued, “But I was around a lot of people who helped. It was so many levels to the show… [You’re] doing short film stuff, you’re utilizing music video budgets, [and] having conversations about that. ‘Should we let him do this? We shouldn’t let him do this.’ You know, little stuff like that. We done heard some crazy stuff.”

Back in 2019, Staples held fans over with a different iteration of “The Vince Staples Show” that was shot by Calmatic and shared on YouTube. Consisting of two short episodes, new music, and behind the scenes footage, that project took a largely comedic approach to the “Norf Norf” rapper’s life, complete with scenes depicting gangs, career struggles, and relationship issues. Buddy, Ray J, Duane Finley, and more made appearances throughout.

In 2021, Staples liberated his self-titled fourth studio LP, which contained 10 songs and contributions from the likes of Kenny Beats, Fousheé, Monte Booker, and Nils. The following year, he returned with Ramona Park Broke My Heart, complete with collaborations alongside Mustard, Lil Baby, and Ty Dolla Sign. Both albums received widespread critical acclaim and earned top 40 placements on the Billboard 200.

Check out Vince Staples’ “Podcast P” sit-down and the official trailer for Netflix’s “The Vince Staples Show” below.