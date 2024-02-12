Jermaine Dupri
Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Contributor via Getty Images

Jermaine Dupri shows a good sense of humor in response to jokes about his Super Bowl outfit

“Y’all got me f**ked up!” he jokingly said on social media.

By Jon Powell
  /  02.12.2024

On Sunday (Feb. 11), fans were finally able to watch Usher take over Super Bowl LVIII with a halftime show performance alongside several of his peers. While the celebration received high acclaim on social media, many had jokes for specific moments throughout — including Jermaine Dupri’s appearance onstage.

On Twitter, one user wrote that the So So Def head honcho looked like “a bald-headed Oompa Loompa” while another compared him to “one of the munchkins from The Wizard of Oz.” Notably, Dupri’s socks caught more attention than the rest of his outfit due to their whimsical style.

Earlier today (Feb. 12), Dupri responded to the roast about his appearance on Instagram. “Ha! Okay, I ain’t have time for y’all last night — I was too drunk. Me and my homies performed at the Super Bowl! So I’m just really seeing [the jokes]. Y’all got me f**ked up!” he wrote. “But I will say it’s funny as hell.”

He also shared a detailed image of his socks — designed by Louis Vuitton — and asked the fashion brand’s men’s creative director, Pharrell Williams, if he saw the social media responses himself. Monica, Timbaland, J. Valentine, and many others laughed along with Dupri in the comments.

Back in November 2023, Usher brought out Dupri for one of the final dates of his critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency. As previously shared by REVOLT, Usher told the crowd how different connections led him to his longtime collaborator.

“Found my way there with [Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs],” he explained. “LaFace Records is the home of so many incredible artists, whether it was TLC, or whether it was OutKast, or any of the amazing artists, right? But then I made my way back to Atlanta after trying all of that, and I said, ‘Man, it was meant for us to work together.'”

Tags in this article:
Tags
Jermaine Dupri
NFL
Rap
Sports
Super Bowl

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

“I Have a Dream” draft speechwriter Dr. Clarence B. Jones takes a stand against hate speech in Super Bowl LVIII ad

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.12.2024

GloRilla drops off new visual for "Yeah Glo!" single

By Jon Powell
  /  02.12.2024

Kanye West directs fans to his website in low-budget Super Bowl advertisement

By Jon Powell
  /  02.12.2024

Nelly shares hilarious exchange with Ashanti after he loses his tooth

By Jon Powell
  /  02.12.2024

Fans on social media were more than pleased with Usher's Super Bowl halftime show and its surprise guests

By Jon Powell
  /  02.12.2024

15 rappers with the best vocabulary

By Sharmaine Johnson
  /  02.12.2024

Beyoncé announces 'RENAISSANCE ACT II' release date and drops two country singles during Super Bowl

By Jon Powell
  /  02.12.2024

Young Dolph suspects' trial moves forward with June date and non-Memphis jury

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2024

Fans act up in hilarious #UsherBowl tweets ahead of halftime show

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2024

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign face song clearance issues with 'Vultures 1'

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2024

17 best rap lyrics about brothers

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  02.11.2024

Usher promises his halftime show is 10 times better than his residency

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2024

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre dupe fans with new "Gin & Juice" video

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.10.2024

Usher fans defend "OMG" amid debate over his halftime setlist

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.10.2024

Jermaine Dupri's 'Freaknik' documentary gets March release date

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.10.2024
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

“I Have a Dream” draft speechwriter Dr. Clarence B. Jones takes a stand against hate speech in Super Bowl LVIII ad

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.12.2024

GloRilla drops off new visual for "Yeah Glo!" single

By Jon Powell
  /  02.12.2024

Kanye West directs fans to his website in low-budget Super Bowl advertisement

By Jon Powell
  /  02.12.2024

Nelly shares hilarious exchange with Ashanti after he loses his tooth

By Jon Powell
  /  02.12.2024

Fans on social media were more than pleased with Usher's Super Bowl halftime show and its surprise guests

By Jon Powell
  /  02.12.2024

15 rappers with the best vocabulary

By Sharmaine Johnson
  /  02.12.2024

Beyoncé announces 'RENAISSANCE ACT II' release date and drops two country singles during Super Bowl

By Jon Powell
  /  02.12.2024

Young Dolph suspects' trial moves forward with June date and non-Memphis jury

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2024

Fans act up in hilarious #UsherBowl tweets ahead of halftime show

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2024

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign face song clearance issues with 'Vultures 1'

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2024

17 best rap lyrics about brothers

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  02.11.2024

Usher promises his halftime show is 10 times better than his residency

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2024

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre dupe fans with new "Gin & Juice" video

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.10.2024

Usher fans defend "OMG" amid debate over his halftime setlist

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.10.2024

Jermaine Dupri's 'Freaknik' documentary gets March release date

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.10.2024
View More

Trending
Watch

Hometown Heroes: Edward Buckles

REVOLT and Prime celebrate Black History Month by championing the Black everyday community heroes fueling community progress nationwide through a limited series, Hometown Heroes.

This episode features Edward Buckles, Jr., an award-winning filmmaker, director, producer, and son of New Orleans. His production company, House of the Young Ent. is a beacon in the New Orleans’ arts community and empowers the next generation of filmmakers to chase their dreams through training and mentorships.

By REVOLT
  /  01.30.2024
Watch

Hometown Heroes: GET UP N RIDE NOLA

REVOLT and Prime celebrate Black History Month by championing the everyday Black community heroes fueling progress nationwide through a limited series, “Hometown Heroes.”

GET UP N RIDE NOLA, was created in 2015 by Blake Owens, Nick Reed, and Sinnidra Taylor. Within weeks, their Tuesday social ride grew by the hundreds and changed the culture in the city of New Orleans. Through their partnership with YEP, the initiative also teaches kids how to build and repair bikes to offer them an opportunity to stay out of the streets and learn a new skill.

By REVOLT
  /  01.29.2024
Interviews

Darius Hicks of “While Black” stands on business when it comes to talking about race

As the host of “While Black,” Darius Hicks is intent on getting to the nitty-gritty when discussing race. Check out this exclusive interview.

By Joyce Philippe
  /  02.08.2024
Interest

Meet the artists and writers behind REVOLT’s "Imagine If?" Black History Month initiative

In a move to reshape the narrative of Black identity, REVOLT has launched an initiative this Black History Month that puts the storytelling power firmly in the hands of Black creators. Check them out!

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.05.2024
Interest

Beyond our reach: The story of Aaliyah, the astrophysicist and space traveler

For our “Imagine If?” Black History Month campaign, check out the sci-fi story of Aaliyah Bennet, the astrophysicist and inventive space traveler. 

By Martine Pierre
  /  02.06.2024
Interest

19 rappers who are Aquarius

These innovative, progressive and rebellious air signs bring that unique Aquarius flair to the Hip Hop scene.

By Payton Wilson
  /  01.22.2024
Interest

The cast of "Girlfriends": Where are they now?

The television world changed forever when the pilot episode of “Girlfriends” aired on UPN. We take a look at where the cast is now. 

By Shanique Yates
  /  01.27.2024
Interest

23 male British rappers you should know

Here are 23 male rappers that are essential to pay attention to in the contemporary UK rap scene. 

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  02.04.2024
Exclusives

The cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”: Where are they now?

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” can be considered one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. More than 30 years after its pilot episode, REVOLT takes a look at what the cast is up to.

By Sunny Morgan
  /  01.21.2024
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | adidas Crazy IIInfinity Shoes, "Silver Metallic"

To infinity and beyond! Adidas’ new Crazy IIInfinity shoes updates a Kobe classic!

By Legendary Lade
  /  01.29.2024
Interest

15 singers who are Aquarius

From D’Angelo to Brandy, these 15 singers share the eclectic sun sign of Aquarius and bring their creative nature to the music scene.

By Shanique Yates
  /  01.24.2024
Exclusives

Usher’s $20 million herpes lawsuit has been dismissed

It appears as though he and the plaintiff Laura Helm have reached “an amicable resolution.”

By REVOLT
  /  05.03.2019
Interest

25 rappers' real names

Uncover a layer of these rappers’ personal history and glimpse into their lives before the fame with REVOLT’s list of 25 rappers’ real names.

By Sharmaine Johnson
  /  01.25.2024
Interest

14 rappers with “Young” in their names

From the cloud rap of Sweden, to the trenches of Memphis, to the gutter of East New York and the roots of trap music in Atlanta, the “Young” title can be found everywhere.

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.23.2024
Interest

17 visuals that prove Missy Elliott invented music videos

From Kung Fu in the sewer to trash bag suits, Missy Elliott not only invigorated the modern music video, she put her thang down, flipped it and reversed it.

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.21.2024
Interest

17 rap names based on animals

Check out these 17 rappers whose names are based on animals and how these wild creatures have influenced their personas.

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.28.2024
News

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre dupe fans with new "Gin & Juice" video

Plot twist: The “Gin and Juice” that fans love is not the one Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are promoting amid fan anticipation for a new musical collaboration.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.10.2024
News

D.L. Hughley reacts to Mo'Nique's "Club Shay Shay" comments: "She is constantly throwing the rock and hiding the hand"

Hughley isn’t taking Mo’Nique’s latest critiques sitting down.

By Jon Powell
  /  02.08.2024
News

Fans act up in hilarious #UsherBowl tweets ahead of halftime show

Forget kickoff, Usher fans only want to know what time the show starts in anticipation for Super Bowl halftime.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2024
News

Jelani Maraj, brother of Nicki Minaj, convicted in child rape case

Jelani Maraj is facing 15 years to life in prison.

By REVOLT
  /  11.09.2017
View More
Revolt - New Episodes