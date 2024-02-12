On Sunday (Feb. 11), fans were finally able to watch Usher take over Super Bowl LVIII with a halftime show performance alongside several of his peers. While the celebration received high acclaim on social media, many had jokes for specific moments throughout — including Jermaine Dupri’s appearance onstage.

On Twitter, one user wrote that the So So Def head honcho looked like “a bald-headed Oompa Loompa” while another compared him to “one of the munchkins from The Wizard of Oz.” Notably, Dupri’s socks caught more attention than the rest of his outfit due to their whimsical style.

Earlier today (Feb. 12), Dupri responded to the roast about his appearance on Instagram. “Ha! Okay, I ain’t have time for y’all last night — I was too drunk. Me and my homies performed at the Super Bowl! So I’m just really seeing [the jokes]. Y’all got me f**ked up!” he wrote. “But I will say it’s funny as hell.”