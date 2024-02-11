The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers can move over because today (Feb. 11) is all about the #UsherBowl. Though typically thought of as the day of the Super Bowl for football enthusiasts, Usher fans have made it abundantly clear that they are only tuning in to the big game to catch every second of the singer’s 15-minute halftime show.

The “Yeah!” artist managed to get an additional three minutes of stage time for his show, further adding to the reasons that his supporters herald him as the “King of R&B” and one of the top entertainers of his generation. In some ways, he is picking up where his successful Las Vegas residency left off for the medley of chart-topping tracks and fan-favorite cuts.

“I basically turned Las Vegas into Atlanta. I brought that melting pot that is Atlanta in a culture to Las Vegas. I wanted to bring that to a stadium… What I did for the show [was] I put my residency on steroids, and I brought it to another level. For those of you who didn’t get a chance to make it to the residency, this will be like the level above 10 times of what that was,” he told Vanity Fair in a new interview.

Since announcing that he was the headlining act in September 2023, there have been endless guesses about which songs from his expansive catalog of hits would make the cut. The man himself has said that the night will be about R&B. “To have R&B have the main stage at the Super Bowl, it’s a major thing for me. I think about what our country has kind of represented for Black artists… I think about all of the R&B performers who I carry in this moment,” he told “Good Morning America.”

This weekend, a hoard of Twitter users found themselves debating if the superstar’s massive dance-pop hit “OMG” should make the cut. An overwhelming amount of fans said it was a no-brainer considering he previously performed it during his guest appearance at the Black Eyed Peas’ halftime show in 2011.

Now, across Twitter, a flood of memes are being shared as fans have started their prep for what is sure to be a legendary display of undeniable showmanship. See what people are saying and how they plan to act up in the best way when Usher takes center stage below.