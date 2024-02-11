Fans act up in hilarious #UsherBowl tweets ahead of halftime show
Forget kickoff, Usher fans only want to know what time the show starts in anticipation for Super Bowl halftime.
The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers can move over because today (Feb. 11) is all about the #UsherBowl. Though typically thought of as the day of the Super Bowl for football enthusiasts, Usher fans have made it abundantly clear that they are only tuning in to the big game to catch every second of the singer’s 15-minute halftime show.
The “Yeah!” artist managed to get an additional three minutes of stage time for his show, further adding to the reasons that his supporters herald him as the “King of R&B” and one of the top entertainers of his generation. In some ways, he is picking up where his successful Las Vegas residency left off for the medley of chart-topping tracks and fan-favorite cuts.
“I basically turned Las Vegas into Atlanta. I brought that melting pot that is Atlanta in a culture to Las Vegas. I wanted to bring that to a stadium… What I did for the show [was] I put my residency on steroids, and I brought it to another level. For those of you who didn’t get a chance to make it to the residency, this will be like the level above 10 times of what that was,” he told Vanity Fair in a new interview.
Since announcing that he was the headlining act in September 2023, there have been endless guesses about which songs from his expansive catalog of hits would make the cut. The man himself has said that the night will be about R&B. “To have R&B have the main stage at the Super Bowl, it’s a major thing for me. I think about what our country has kind of represented for Black artists… I think about all of the R&B performers who I carry in this moment,” he told “Good Morning America.”
This weekend, a hoard of Twitter users found themselves debating if the superstar’s massive dance-pop hit “OMG” should make the cut. An overwhelming amount of fans said it was a no-brainer considering he previously performed it during his guest appearance at the Black Eyed Peas’ halftime show in 2011.
Now, across Twitter, a flood of memes are being shared as fans have started their prep for what is sure to be a legendary display of undeniable showmanship. See what people are saying and how they plan to act up in the best way when Usher takes center stage below.
Me when Usher performs OMG. #UsherBowl pic.twitter.com/YHpileViJP— Keisha McCotry (@lifeaskeisha_) February 11, 2024
Me at work retweeting everything I see 😂😂#JanetJacksonAppreciationDay #UsherBowl #Usher pic.twitter.com/vGM12K6rs4— DoYOuliKeMYsTyLE💗 (@RABDIJ) February 11, 2024
me screaming "flowers, cards and CANDY" w/ Usher 7 hours from now #SuperBowl #SuperBowlLVIII #UsherBowl pic.twitter.com/BmBzC0P8G0— B (@br_bop) February 11, 2024
Y’all are the best part of the #Usher Bowl frfr. Ya know, except for Usher LOL #UsherBowl funny as hell. pic.twitter.com/ciH1uHPK6q— nikki blaire (@nikkiblaire) February 11, 2024
Literally living for this moment!! Usher👑— Hans (@Hannahb_1985) February 11, 2024
I got the snacks and the moves! 😂👌#UsherBowl https://t.co/QH7zSPmx5M
I’ve been an Usher fan since I was 7 years old and he is without a doubt one of the best singer/dancers I’ve seen other than Michael Jackson. He has a legendary body of work and still puts on a great show at 45 years old. I’m super excited for tonight‼️ #usher #UsherBowl— Mr. Virgo ♍️ 777 (@MikeyJaePartII) February 11, 2024
Listening to every Usher song at once so when he comes on during the halftime show I be the Leonardo meme at every song #SuperBowl2024 #UsherBowl #HalftimeShow #TaylorSwiftBowl pic.twitter.com/r1YDRbkqt0— Matthew (@Shiftinfive) February 11, 2024
