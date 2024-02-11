Usher promises his halftime show is 10 times better than his residency
Usher says that tonight’s performance will be like his Las Vegas residency “on steroids.”
If you missed Usher’s Las Vegas residency, then you’re in luck tonight (Feb. 11) as he headlines the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show. The chart-topping “King of R&B” promises that the moment he’s been preparing for his entire career is one fans will not soon forget.
In a new Vanity Fair interview, he told the publication, “Something very magical happened here in Las Vegas during my residency, where I was able to bring all of my worlds together. I basically turned Las Vegas into Atlanta. I brought that melting pot that is Atlanta in a culture to Las Vegas. I wanted to bring that to a stadium.”
The big game is hosted by Sin City’s Allegiant Stadium, a mere two miles from his former home, Park MGM, where he ended his highly successful stint on the Vegas Strip in December.
If fans who caught his residency in person thought that was the apex of his showmanship, expect bigger and better. “So, what I did for the show [was] I put my residency on steroids, and I brought it to another level. For those of you who didn’t get a chance to make it to the residency, this will be like the level above 10 times of what that was,” he told the publication.
With a career spanning 30 years, narrowing down his setlist to showcase decades of hits across his nine albums was no easy feat. “It is hard; the bane of my musical directors’ existence. IZ and Bobby Avila and Lil Jon were the musical directors for this Super Bowl. I thought a lot about the moments that people remember and also took the opportunity that I would have to create a memorable moment,” said Usher.
“What you should expect from a live artist’s performance, I tried to push that forward, but that’s a lot to do in 12 minutes. I wasn’t able to fit in as many of the songs I wanted to, but I gave you enough of each of the songs that had a meaningful impact on my career. And that’s it. I tried some new things and introduced a few things that probably people wouldn’t have expected,” he continued. It has since been revealed that the singer managed to score a 15-minute show.
The Coming Home artist previously stated that Rihanna’s bar-raising halftime show during the 2023 Super Bowl was a great “deal of inspiration,” especially noting her choreography that made the performance feel like a concert. Thus far, fans can seemingly expect to see Lil Jon and Ludacris join him for “Yeah!”
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Rihanna's albums ranked
Take a listen to Usher's new album 'COMING HOME'
8 best Super Bowl performances
Trending
Hometown Heroes: Edward Buckles
REVOLT and Prime celebrate Black History Month by championing the Black everyday community heroes fueling community progress nationwide through a limited series, Hometown Heroes.
This episode features Edward Buckles, Jr., an award-winning filmmaker, director, producer, and son of New Orleans. His production company, House of the Young Ent. is a beacon in the New Orleans’ arts community and empowers the next generation of filmmakers to chase their dreams through training and mentorships.
Hometown Heroes: GET UP N RIDE NOLA
REVOLT and Prime celebrate Black History Month by championing the everyday Black community heroes fueling progress nationwide through a limited series, “Hometown Heroes.”
GET UP N RIDE NOLA, was created in 2015 by Blake Owens, Nick Reed, and Sinnidra Taylor. Within weeks, their Tuesday social ride grew by the hundreds and changed the culture in the city of New Orleans. Through their partnership with YEP, the initiative also teaches kids how to build and repair bikes to offer them an opportunity to stay out of the streets and learn a new skill.
Meet the artists and writers behind REVOLT’s "Imagine If?" Black History Month initiative
In a move to reshape the narrative of Black identity, REVOLT has launched an initiative this Black History Month that puts the storytelling power firmly in the hands of Black creators. Check them out!
Beyond our reach: The story of Aaliyah, the astrophysicist and space traveler
For our “Imagine If?” Black History Month campaign, check out the sci-fi story of Aaliyah Bennet, the astrophysicist and inventive space traveler.
Darius Hicks of “While Black” stands on business when it comes to talking about race
As the host of “While Black,” Darius Hicks is intent on getting to the nitty-gritty when discussing race. Check out this exclusive interview.
The cast of "Girlfriends": Where are they now?
The television world changed forever when the pilot episode of “Girlfriends” aired on UPN. We take a look at where the cast is now.
19 rappers who are Aquarius
These innovative, progressive and rebellious air signs bring that unique Aquarius flair to the Hip Hop scene.
The cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”: Where are they now?
“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” can be considered one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. More than 30 years after its pilot episode, REVOLT takes a look at what the cast is up to.
23 male British rappers you should know
Here are 23 male rappers that are essential to pay attention to in the contemporary UK rap scene.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | adidas Crazy IIInfinity Shoes, "Silver Metallic"
To infinity and beyond! Adidas’ new Crazy IIInfinity shoes updates a Kobe classic!
15 singers who are Aquarius
From D’Angelo to Brandy, these 15 singers share the eclectic sun sign of Aquarius and bring their creative nature to the music scene.
25 rappers' real names
Uncover a layer of these rappers’ personal history and glimpse into their lives before the fame with REVOLT’s list of 25 rappers’ real names.
17 visuals that prove Missy Elliott invented music videos
From Kung Fu in the sewer to trash bag suits, Missy Elliott not only invigorated the modern music video, she put her thang down, flipped it and reversed it.
14 rappers with “Young” in their names
From the cloud rap of Sweden, to the trenches of Memphis, to the gutter of East New York and the roots of trap music in Atlanta, the “Young” title can be found everywhere.
17 rap names based on animals
Check out these 17 rappers whose names are based on animals and how these wild creatures have influenced their personas.
D.L. Hughley reacts to Mo'Nique's "Club Shay Shay" comments: "She is constantly throwing the rock and hiding the hand"
Hughley isn’t taking Mo’Nique’s latest critiques sitting down.
Jelani Maraj, brother of Nicki Minaj, convicted in child rape case
Jelani Maraj is facing 15 years to life in prison.
Mo'Nique is bringing "the whole truth" to "Club Shay Shay" podcast
Mo’Nique is bringing laughs and truth bombs to “Club Shay Shay” after teasing her upcoming appearance on the podcast.
Roc Nation's iconic pre-Grammy brunch has reportedly been canceled for 2024
Roc Nation has been hosting the famed event since 2011.
21 innovative women of color and the game-changing inventions they designed
In honor of Women’s History Month, we present this list of incredible women responsible for essentials the world can’t live without.