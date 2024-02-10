Usher fans defend "OMG" amid debate over his halftime setlist
Some Usher fans are still not convinced that the song is worthy of the mini-concert moment taking place during the Super Bowl.
Usher has hits on hits, but when it comes to his Super Bowl halftime show setlist, there is at least one song that seems to have his fans split: “OMG.”
The will.i.am-produced track debuted in May 2010. It is one of Usher’s nine hits that peaked at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, spending a total of 30 weeks on the chart, four of which were spent in the top spot. In a 2022 interview, will.i.am recalled the megastar’s team telling him, “‘Yo, we need a hit.’ I’m like, ‘What type of hit?’ ‘Cause that’s a very vague thing. ‘You know, international. We need an international smash.’” He would go on to produce the track after first gaining inspiration from a recording of a chanting crowd at a Black Eyed Peas performance.
Usher got his first taste of the Super Bowl halftime show when the diverse group of artists helmed the halftime show in 2011. He appeared on stage with a flip and a jaw-dropping split to perform “OMG.” Yet, ahead of his big moment on Sunday, some fans are still not convinced that the song is worthy of the mini-concert moment.
“Usher better not perform ‘OMG’ [on] Sunday. I’m dead a**,” tweeted one person, which prompted a flood of reactions. See a few of them below.
I didn’t realize so many ppl hated OMG by Usher.— Xay (@hoodopulence) February 9, 2024
Meanwhile this be me: oh, oh, oh my — pic.twitter.com/4wjpJjMyl7
Be fr my boy. OMG, Yeah and all that mohawk music getting played https://t.co/KW7MnJdQsM— elusive. (@hilholla) February 9, 2024
OMG slander will not be tolerated here. Usher was in his Electropop bag. A bop that makes me pop and lock. pic.twitter.com/O00nZuQEDW— CRISIS ON INFINITE VONTÉS (@TheWindGodVonte) February 10, 2024
All the slander for OMG by Usher really lets me know yall wasnt outside like that. That shit was ringin OFF CRAZY. Y’all just get on y’all little phones and let y’all thumbs do anything smh.— Broadcast Jo (@djmradams) February 10, 2024
Y’all need to be mentally prepared for the fact that Usher will be performing his dance pop crossover songs such as OMG/Scream/DJ Got Us Fallin in Love etc . He is not singing Trading Places or Climax. Let’s just all be realistic— Zora Neale Hurtin’ (@AlexaEsperanzaa) February 10, 2024
But just for the record: y’all are correct about “My Boo” and absolutely incorrect about “OMG”— Mel Smith (@iamMelsmith) February 10, 2024
On Friday (Feb. 9), it was reported by TMZ that Alicia Keys was among the special guests set to take the stage on Sunday. The musician and Usher teamed up in 2004 for the massive hit record, “My Boo,” which nabbed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for six weeks.
At best, the crooner has at least confirmed that “Yeah!” will be performed. “I would be a fool to not play ‘Yeah!’ Let’s just start there,” he told “Entertainment Tonight” on Thursday (Feb. 8). He also seemed to allude to Lil Jon and Ludacris being guest performers, too. “It would be foolish to make it all the way to Las Vegas, Jon is here, Luda’s here and not play ‘Yeah!'” he said. The song, which appeared on his RIAA diamond-certified album Confessions, is his best-performing single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, having secured the No. 1 spot for 12 weeks straight.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Rihanna's albums ranked
Take a listen to Usher's new album 'COMING HOME'
8 best Super Bowl performances
Usher drops off visual for Pheelz-assisted "Ruin"
Trending
Hometown Heroes: GET UP N RIDE NOLA
REVOLT and Prime celebrate Black History Month by championing the everyday Black community heroes fueling progress nationwide through a limited series, “Hometown Heroes.”
GET UP N RIDE NOLA, was created in 2015 by Blake Owens, Nick Reed, and Sinnidra Taylor. Within weeks, their Tuesday social ride grew by the hundreds and changed the culture in the city of New Orleans. Through their partnership with YEP, the initiative also teaches kids how to build and repair bikes to offer them an opportunity to stay out of the streets and learn a new skill.
Hometown Heroes: Edward Buckles
REVOLT and Prime celebrate Black History Month by championing the Black everyday community heroes fueling community progress nationwide through a limited series, Hometown Heroes.
This episode features Edward Buckles, Jr., an award-winning filmmaker, director, producer, and son of New Orleans. His production company, House of the Young Ent. is a beacon in the New Orleans’ arts community and empowers the next generation of filmmakers to chase their dreams through training and mentorships.
Meet the artists and writers behind REVOLT’s "Imagine If?" Black History Month initiative
In a move to reshape the narrative of Black identity, REVOLT has launched an initiative this Black History Month that puts the storytelling power firmly in the hands of Black creators. Check them out!
The cast of "Girlfriends": Where are they now?
The television world changed forever when the pilot episode of “Girlfriends” aired on UPN. We take a look at where the cast is now.
Beyond our reach: The story of Aaliyah, the astrophysicist and space traveler
For our “Imagine If?” Black History Month campaign, check out the sci-fi story of Aaliyah Bennet, the astrophysicist and inventive space traveler.
19 rappers who are Aquarius
These innovative, progressive and rebellious air signs bring that unique Aquarius flair to the Hip Hop scene.
Darius Hicks of “While Black” stands on business when it comes to talking about race
As the host of “While Black,” Darius Hicks is intent on getting to the nitty-gritty when discussing race. Check out this exclusive interview.
23 male British rappers you should know
Here are 23 male rappers that are essential to pay attention to in the contemporary UK rap scene.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | adidas Crazy IIInfinity Shoes, "Silver Metallic"
To infinity and beyond! Adidas’ new Crazy IIInfinity shoes updates a Kobe classic!
14 rappers with “Young” in their names
From the cloud rap of Sweden, to the trenches of Memphis, to the gutter of East New York and the roots of trap music in Atlanta, the “Young” title can be found everywhere.
15 singers who are Aquarius
From D’Angelo to Brandy, these 15 singers share the eclectic sun sign of Aquarius and bring their creative nature to the music scene.
The cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”: Where are they now?
“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” can be considered one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. More than 30 years after its pilot episode, REVOLT takes a look at what the cast is up to.
17 visuals that prove Missy Elliott invented music videos
From Kung Fu in the sewer to trash bag suits, Missy Elliott not only invigorated the modern music video, she put her thang down, flipped it and reversed it.
17 rap names based on animals
Check out these 17 rappers whose names are based on animals and how these wild creatures have influenced their personas.
25 rappers' real names
Uncover a layer of these rappers’ personal history and glimpse into their lives before the fame with REVOLT’s list of 25 rappers’ real names.
Jelani Maraj, brother of Nicki Minaj, convicted in child rape case
Jelani Maraj is facing 15 years to life in prison.
D.L. Hughley reacts to Mo'Nique's "Club Shay Shay" comments: "She is constantly throwing the rock and hiding the hand"
Hughley isn’t taking Mo’Nique’s latest critiques sitting down.
Mo'Nique is bringing "the whole truth" to "Club Shay Shay" podcast
Mo’Nique is bringing laughs and truth bombs to “Club Shay Shay” after teasing her upcoming appearance on the podcast.
Roc Nation's iconic pre-Grammy brunch has reportedly been canceled for 2024
Roc Nation has been hosting the famed event since 2011.
21 innovative women of color and the game-changing inventions they designed
In honor of Women’s History Month, we present this list of incredible women responsible for essentials the world can’t live without.