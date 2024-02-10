From the sun-kissed beaches of Barbados to the pinnacle of global pop stardom, Rihanna‘s musical journey is a testament to her extraordinary talent and relentless innovation. She immediately carved out a niche in the music industry with her 2005 debut album, Music of the Sun.

Her distinctive blend of Caribbean sounds and mainstream pop — infused with her charismatic persona — set the stage for a career marked by constant evolution and boundary-pushing artistry. Over the years, Rihanna’s albums have been landmarks in a legacy that has redefined and reshaped the landscape of contemporary music.

From the dancehall-influenced beats of her debut to the daring and eclectic sounds of her later works, Rihanna’s albums are more than just commercial successes — they are bold statements of artistic identity. Her collaborations with a range of producers and artists, alongside her ability to master and mix genres, have consistently kept her at the forefront of the music scene. The milestones of her career showcase how she continuously reinvented herself and her music, leaving an indelible mark on the world of pop.

8. Music Of The Sun

In 2005, Rihanna released her debut studio album, Music Of The Sun, on Def Jam Recordings. Music Of The Sun brought a distinct sound to mainstream pop with its blend of Caribbean genres like dancehall and reggae with R&B, which reflected the artist’s Barbadian roots and showcased her unique style early in her career.

With singles like “Pon de Replay” and “If It’s Lovin’ That You Want,” this album was a huge success and reached No. 10 on the Billboard 200 chart. “Pon de Replay” became Rihanna’s breakout single, landing at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. These achievements demonstrated that the emerging artist was ready to make a significant impact on the pop music scene.

The critical reception for Music of the Sun was mixed since some critics were not ready to fully embrace Rihanna’s style. However, this debut set the foundation for her future evolution as an artist. The album also marked the beginning of her collaboration with producers Carl Sturken and Evan Rogers, who both played a crucial role in her early career development.

7. A Girl Like Me

Less than a year after the release of Music of the Sun, Rihanna followed up with her second studio album titled A Girl Like Me. Released in April 2006, the album was an important step in her musical journey and showcased her growing artistic involvement. It is a vivid representation of the beginning of her evolution as a musician as well as an individual exploring deeper emotional themes. With hits like “SOS” and “Unfaithful,” Rihanna delved into the complexities of teenage angst and the nuances of love, causing the album to resonate deeply with her audience.

While cohesive, A Girl Like Me explored a variety of different sounds — ranging from emotive ballads to energetic dance tracks — previously unheard from the chart-topping artist. Luckily, the release garnered much success. “SOS,” became the singer’s first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the album peaked at an impressive No. 5 on the Billboard 200. These milestones underscored her rising status in the music world and further cemented her place in the industry. It also hinted at the dynamic and influential career that was to follow, showcasing her as an artist capable of continual reinvention and growth.

6. Talk That Talk

Talk That Talk, released in late 2011, was a dynamic blend of R&B, dance-pop and dubstep influences. It was particularly notable for its energetic and upbeat style, which received positive reviews and resonated well with listeners.

This sixth studio album from Rihanna featured the hit single “We Found Love” with Calvin Harris, which topped the charts worldwide and is known as a decade-defining record. With its infectious beat, the track also became one of the best-selling singles of all time. Other big songs that contributed to the project’s acclaim included its title track, “Talk That Talk” featuring JAY-Z, and “Where Have You Been.” Talk That Talk debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, reinforcing Rihanna’s commercial appeal.

Her “Loud Tour” also supported this release and played a significant role in its widespread commercial success. Highlighting her talents as a live performer, the tour also helped cement Rih’s status as a dominant force on both pop and dance charts.

5. Rated R

Released on Nov. 20, 2009, Rated R showcased a side of Rihanna that the public hadn’t seen yet, delving into darker and more intense themes that mirrored her personal struggles. This chapter of her career was characterized by its emotional depth and mature themes, which set it apart from her previous work.

Rihanna’s fourth studio album included singles such as “Russian Roulette,” “Rude Boy” and “Te Amo.” Most notably, “Rude Boy” achieved major success by topping the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming one the biggest hits of her career thus far. These songs collectively showcased a new phase in her artistic style as she moved toward a more assertive sound.

Critics widely acclaimed Rated R for its courageous tone, acknowledging Rihanna’s willingness to explore complex emotional landscapes in her music. Featuring collaborations with artists such as will.i.am, Slash and Jeezy, it boasted a provocative and raw nature that was reflected in accompanying music videos, which were as impactful and thought-provoking as the songs themselves.

Rated R marked a crucial turning point in Rihanna’s career, continuing to highlight her versatility and ability to reinvent her musical persona. It was a testament to her strength as a musician and storyteller who is capable of conveying deep and personal experiences through art.

4. Unapologetic

By 2012, the Barbadian singer had her hit-making formula down. Unapologetic was another rich tapestry of genres, blending pop, R&B, electronic and Hip Hop. The album explored a variety of deep and personal themes such as love, relationships and self-reflection, showing fans a more introspective side of the icon.

Its undisputed highlight, the hit single “Diamonds,” captivated global audiences and topped charts around the world. The song’s success contributed significantly to the LP’s acclaim and popularity, resulting in a Grammy Award for Best Urban Contemporary Album.

Exhibiting Rihanna’s personal and artistic growth, the project’s title was a nod to her evolution. She continued the trend of a few collaborations, this time featuring artists like Eminem, Chris Brown and Future. Upon its release, it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking a huge highlight in her career. She followed it up with the “Diamonds World Tour.”

Just like its title, Unapologetic demonstrated Rihanna’s skill in conveying authentic emotions and experiences through her music, connecting with her audience in a meaningful and unapologetic way.

3. Good Girl Gone Bad

Good Girl Gone Bad, marked a pivotal moment in the award-winning artist’s career, signifying a substantial shift from her earlier Caribbean-inspired sound to a global pop sensation. The project is distinguished by its array of up-tempo dance tracks and emotive ballads, exposing a more confident Rihanna.

Among the album’s highlights were chart-topping singles such as “Umbrella,” “Don’t Stop the Music” and “Disturbia.” In particular, the Grammy-award-winning track “Umbrella” was the standout single, reinforcing Rihanna’s status as an icon. With its distinctive sound and style, the song became a cultural phenomenon and played a huge role in influencing the direction of pop music as a whole.

Good Girl Gone Bad received widespread critical acclaim and was a commercial success, which was a testament to Rih Rih’s growing influence in the music industry. It also spawned the “Good Girl Gone Bad Tour” that further solidified her reputation as a powerful live performer. This period in her career signaled her transformation from a promising young artist into a full-fledged international superstar.

2. Loud

Released on Nov. 12, 2010, her fifth studio album, Loud, represented a return to upbeat dance-pop roots. If Rated R is night, Loud is day. The album is vibrant, lively and energetic, aligning with a stage in her career marked by commercial dominance and global recognition.

Loud featured major hits like “Only Girl (In the World),” “What’s My Name?” and “S&M.” Rihanna received another Grammy award for “Only Girl (In the World),” which further proved her musical prowess. Praised for its versatility, the album included several high-profile collaborations with artists like Drake, Eminem and Nicki Minaj.

In 2011, Rihanna began the “Loud Tour” to support the album, which improved Rihanna’s presence as an entertainer.

1. ANTI

Up until 2012, Rihanna maintained a consistent album release schedule, never making fans wait much longer than a year for a new drop. However, her eighth studio album, released in January 2016, marked a significant shift in her style and strategy. ANTI represented a departure from the singer’s previous pop and dance-dominated albums, venturing into genres like soul, doo-wop and experimental pop, perhaps serving as the “anti” to her previous sound.

Hit singles like the heart-wrenching ballad “Love On The Brain,” dancehall-inspired “Work” or guitar-heavy “Kiss It Better” stood out as commercial successes, capturing the attention of audiences globally. The LP as a whole received critical acclaim for its diverse and experimental sound, which highlighted Rihanna’s willingness to challenge traditional genre boundaries.

Featuring collaborations with artists such as SZA, Drake and Travis Scott, ANTI displayed a completely new level in Rih’s versatility and artistic depth. The production and songwriting demonstrated a sophisticated and evolved approach.

Upon its release, ANTI debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, a clear indication of its commercial success and Rihanna’s enduring popularity. The “ANTI World Tour” that followed highlighted her evolution as an artist and celebrated Rih’s growth over the previous decade. ANTI isn’t just Rihanna’s magnum opus; it is a testament to her status as a dynamic and innovative artist who consistently pushes the boundaries of her art and influences the broader music landscape.