Kanye West and JAY-Z
Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images

12 rap songs about friends

From Tupac and Missy Elliott to Kanye West and Saweetie, here are 12 rap songs about friendship.

By Sunny Morgan
  /  01.24.2024

Rappers have always told a plethora of stories through their famed hit records and unforgettable music videos, and whether they were positive, negative or a mixture of both, many of these tales have related to our everyday lives in some degree. It’s always been refreshing to hear a rap track that is about a great friendship. After all, how hard is it to find someone who will have your back when your family isn’t around? Real, loyal friends are hard to come by.

Below are some of the best rap songs about friends from this era of Hip Hop to its early beginnings. Enjoy!

1. Just a Friend by Biz Markie

Biz Markie’s 1989 single “Just a Friend” is a classic Hip Hop track that tells a humorous tale of unrequited love. The song reflects on the complexities of relationships and the uncertainty of whether someone is truly a friend or something more. “Just a Friend” made Markie a one-hit wonder and found its way on to many “best of” lists including Rolling Stone’s “The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time,” by landing in the No. 480 spot.

2. No New Friends by DJ Khaled, Drake, Rick Ross and Lil Wayne

DJ Khaled released “No New Friends” in April 2013, and it features Drake, Rick Ross and Lil Wayne. The hit celebrates loyalty and the importance of keeping a tight circle. The lyrics emphasize the idea of sticking with the people who have supported you from the beginning. It peaked at No. 37 on the Billboard Hot 100.

3. Real Friends by Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign

In Kanye West’s 2016 single “Real Friends,” the star explores the challenges of maintaining genuine friendships in the face of fame and success. The track explores themes of trust, betrayal and the impact of a demanding lifestyle on personal connections. West even seems to reference Whodini’s hit “Friends,” in his song with the “How many of us?” reference. This song also features an infamous callout to a cousin who stole West’s laptop and made the rapper pay $250,000 to return it.

4. Friends by Whodini

Whodini’s hit track “Friends,” is a classic in Hip Hop history, emphasizing the significance of true friendship over material possessions. Released in July 1984, the song delves into the idea that genuine companionship is more valuable than fleeting moments of success. Many artists in Hip Hop have sampled “Friends” in their music, including MF DOOM in “Deep Fried Frenz,” 2Pac in “Troublesome ’96,” and Nas in “If I Ruled the World (Imagine That).”

5. Clique by Kanye West, JAY-Z and Big Sean

Kanye West, JAY-Z and Big Sean collaborated on the 2012 hit single “Clique” from the former’s record label G.O.O.D. Music’s debut compilation album, Cruel Summer. A celebration of a strong group friendship, the track boasts about the exclusivity of their clique and the loyalty that binds them together in the face of external pressure. Sampling James Brown’s “Funky President (People It’s Bad),” West’s song peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100.

6. Friend of Mine by DMX

“Friend of Mine,” which is featured on DMX’s label Ruff Ryders Entertainment’s 2001 compilation album, delves into the theme of betrayal within friendships. The song explores the pain and disappointment that comes when someone you once considered a friend turns out to be untrustworthy. 

7. Best Friend by Saweetie and Doja Cat

Saweetie’s 2021 single “Best Friend” featuring Doja Cat is a fun vibrant anthem celebrating the bond between besties. The track is one of Saweetie’s most successful; it peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Rhythmic chart. The song was also nominated for Best Rap Song at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

8. I Ain’t Mad At Cha by 2Pac

2Pac’s “I Ain’t Mad At Cha,” which was released two days after the rapper’s death on Sept. 15, 1996, touches on past friendships and love interests. On it, the late rapper describes the evolution of people and friendships, and acknowledges that people change over time. The song is one of two that 2Pac recorded on the day he was released from prison. “I Ain’t Mad At Cha” reached No. 18 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.

9. Best Friends by Missy Elliott and Aaliyah

Featured on Missy Elliott’s 1997 debut studio album, Supa Dupa Fly, this track is a tribute to the special connection between true friends. In “Best Friends,” featuring Aaliyah, the duo expresses gratitude for the unwavering support and loyalty of someone close. Thirteen years after its release, J. Cole released “Best Friend,” from his mixtape Friday Night Lights, which samples this Elliott hit.

10. Crew by GoldLink, Brent Faiyaz and Shy Glizzy

Released in December 2016, GoldLink’s single “Crew” featuring Brent Faiyaz and Shy Glizzy was one of the biggest rap songs at the time. On the track, the artists talk about devotion to a certain circle of genuine friends and celebrate the rise to success alongside them. The single landed on many “best of” lists at the end of 2017, including Billboard’s “The 10 Best Rap Songs of 2017.” It also peaked at No. 2 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart and received a nomination at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards for Best Rap/Sung Performance.

11. Down For My N**gaz by C-Murder, Snoop Dogg and Magic

C-Murder’s “Down For My N**gaz” is a raw and unapologetic anthem about loyalty and standing by friends through challenging times. The track reflects on the importance of loyalty and dedication. Featuring Snoop Dogg and Magic, the song reached No. 29 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

12. Evil Twins by King Von and Lil Durk

From King Von’s second album, What It Means to Be King, “Evil Twins” is a gritty exploration of loyalty and betrayal within friendships. The song paints a vivid picture of the challenges and dangers that come with navigating loyalty in a tumultuous environment. Featuring Lil Durk, the track peaked at No. 96 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Aaliyah
Big Sean
Biz Markie
Brent Faiyaz
DJ Khaled
DMX
Doja Cat
Drake
JAY-Z
Kanye West
King Von
Lil Durk
Lil Wayne
Listicles
Missy Elliott
Rap
Rick Ross
Saweetie
Shy Glizzy
Snoop Dogg
Tupac
Tupac Shakur
Ty Dolla Sign

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ice Spice stars in teaser for Starry's Super Bowl LVIII commercial

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.24.2024

Fabolous delivers flashy visual for "You Did Me Wrong Freestyle"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.24.2024

Wiz Khalifa drops visual for "Not A Drill Freestyle"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.24.2024

21 Savage compares living in London to his Atlanta upbringing: "It's the same s**t"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.24.2024

15 singers who are Aquarius

By Shanique Yates
  /  01.24.2024

André 3000 talks new music, flutes and more on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.24.2024

A 1992 concert ticket signed by Tupac Shakur is up for auction

By Jon Powell
  /  01.24.2024

Jadakiss, Lil Wayne, and Snoop Dogg tapped for Benny The Butcher's 'Everybody Can't Go' album

By Jon Powell
  /  01.24.2024

Usher, Janet Jackson, Alicia Keys, and more to bring a night full of R&B at the 2024 Lovers & Friends festival

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.23.2024

Saweetie returns with "IMMORTAL FREESTYLE" video

By Jon Powell
  /  01.23.2024

Travis Scott drops off new visual for "I KNOW ?"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.23.2024

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 11 footwear moments from Men's Fall 2024 Fashion Week

By Legendary Lade
  /  01.23.2024

Offset announces North American dates for "Set It Off Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.23.2024

14 rappers with “Young” in their names

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.23.2024

YFN Lucci pleads guilty, receives 10-year prison sentence

By Jon Powell
  /  01.23.2024
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ice Spice stars in teaser for Starry's Super Bowl LVIII commercial

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.24.2024

Fabolous delivers flashy visual for "You Did Me Wrong Freestyle"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.24.2024

Wiz Khalifa drops visual for "Not A Drill Freestyle"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.24.2024

21 Savage compares living in London to his Atlanta upbringing: "It's the same s**t"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.24.2024

15 singers who are Aquarius

By Shanique Yates
  /  01.24.2024

André 3000 talks new music, flutes and more on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.24.2024

A 1992 concert ticket signed by Tupac Shakur is up for auction

By Jon Powell
  /  01.24.2024

Jadakiss, Lil Wayne, and Snoop Dogg tapped for Benny The Butcher's 'Everybody Can't Go' album

By Jon Powell
  /  01.24.2024

Usher, Janet Jackson, Alicia Keys, and more to bring a night full of R&B at the 2024 Lovers & Friends festival

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.23.2024

Saweetie returns with "IMMORTAL FREESTYLE" video

By Jon Powell
  /  01.23.2024

Travis Scott drops off new visual for "I KNOW ?"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.23.2024

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 11 footwear moments from Men's Fall 2024 Fashion Week

By Legendary Lade
  /  01.23.2024

Offset announces North American dates for "Set It Off Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.23.2024

14 rappers with “Young” in their names

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.23.2024

YFN Lucci pleads guilty, receives 10-year prison sentence

By Jon Powell
  /  01.23.2024
View More

Trending
Bet On Black

Social Impact Award | 'Bet on Black'

On this season of “Bet on Black,” three businesses walked away with a Social Impact Award from REVOLT and Target. Watch to learn more about their commitment to community and why the judges were so impressed.

By REVOLT
  /  01.16.2024
Interest

11 brands rappers loved in the '90s and 2000s

Rappers not only influenced trends but also played a pivotal role in introducing and popularizing mainstays like BAPE, Supreme, Tommy Hilfiger and True Religion. 

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.13.2023
Interest

10 rappers who are good singers

Today’s artists are mixing genres in distinct ways and incorporating their singing voices into music. Here are 10 rappers who are talented vocalists.

By Sharmaine Johnson
  /  12.17.2023
Interest

The cast of "Martin": Where are they now?

“Martin” was one of the most beloved and iconic sitcoms from the 1990s, but what are the cast members doing now, decades after the show’s ending?

By Lawrencia Grose
  /  01.02.2024
Interest

17 Beyoncé lyrics that make you feel proud and empowered

Beyoncé’s songs are the epitome of self-empowerment, self-love and feminist anthems. Here are 17 Queen Bey lyrics guaranteed to boost your confidence during those hard times.

By Ngozi Nwanji
  /  12.07.2023
Interest

REVOLT Power List 2023: Beyonce, Keith Lee, Usher, Sha'Carri Richardson & more

REVOLT’s list of 2023’s most influential figures and changemakers in music, entertainment, sports, business, fashion and social justice.

By Charlene Masona
  /  12.28.2023
Interest

10 rappers who have won awards for acting

Not many rappers can say they have been given an award for their acting chops, but these stars know how to body the big screen and more.

By Sunny Morgan
  /  12.11.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Top 10 sneakers of 2023

Check out REVOLT’s 2023 Top 10 sneaker releases list. Did any of your favorites make the cut?

By Legendary Lade
  /  12.29.2023
Interest

15 best R&B girl groups of the 1990s

The ’90s gave us some of the best hip hop and R&B records to hit our speakers, ushering in a strong class of sensual, edgy and ingenious girl groups that dominated the iconic era.

By Kaniya Rogers
  /  12.14.2023
Interest

12 artists we want albums from in 2024

The anticipation of new releases from some of the most beloved rap and R&B artists is huge. Here are 12 artists that we want albums from this year. 

By Payton Wilson
  /  01.03.2024
Interest

13 R&B singers who started in the church

Many of today’s most recognized R&B artists had humble beginnings singing in their home church, and it laid the foundation for the rest of their lives.

By Sunny Morgan
  /  12.10.2023
Interest

Iconic TV kid characters — where are they now?

Calling Steve Urkel! From Raven-Symoné to Kyla Pratt, Tia and Tamera, Kenan and Kel, and more, where are your favorite TV kid characters today? Let’s find out!

By Kaniya Rogers
  /  01.01.2024
Interest

9 best Ashanti features that topped the charts

Ashanti’s collaborations with other artists have often resulted in chart-topping hits, solidifying her status as a go-to feature for hip hop collaborations.

By Payton Wilson
  /  12.05.2023
Interest

13 JAY-Z lyrics that will motivate you more than dinner with him

Hov assured fans that his music catalog holds all the advice and wisdom needed to prosper, and he wasn’t lying.

By Keyaira Boone
  /  12.04.2023
News

JELEEL! confirms that he's okay following brutal Nitro Circus accident

The Rhode Island talent had fans worried after attempting and failing a tricycle stunt on a 40-foot ramp.

By Jon Powell
  /  10.30.2023
News

Dave Chappelle calls out Katt Williams for ethering Black comics in viral interview

“Tell me, what part of the game f**ks up another n**ga’s paper? What part of the game is about telling on another n**ga?” asked Chappelle during a recent set at the San Jose Improv.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.21.2024
News

Katt Williams disses several comedians in new interview, Cedric The Entertainer fires back

Katt Williams took a scorched-earth approach in a recent sit-down on “Club Shay Shay.”

By Jon Powell
  /  01.03.2024
News

Cedric The Entertainer speaks on Katt Williams during recent Golden Globes appearance

“I let the fodder just go out there until I’m ready to respond to it,” he told “Entertainment Tonight.”

By Jon Powell
  /  01.08.2024
News

Lupe Fiasco explains how his beef with Kid Cudi began after the rapper admits to "hiding" at BAPE store

Lupe Fiasco harkened back to when he and Kid Cudi’s issues first began in a lengthy thread.

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.19.2024
News

Bruce Bruce gives his take on Katt Williams "Club Shay Shay" interview: "If you got a problem with me, come talk to me"

The veteran comedian didn’t agree with Williams’ decision to air out his peers in public.

By Jon Powell
  /  01.09.2024
View More
Revolt - New Episodes