Rappers have always told a plethora of stories through their famed hit records and unforgettable music videos, and whether they were positive, negative or a mixture of both, many of these tales have related to our everyday lives in some degree. It’s always been refreshing to hear a rap track that is about a great friendship. After all, how hard is it to find someone who will have your back when your family isn’t around? Real, loyal friends are hard to come by.

Below are some of the best rap songs about friends from this era of Hip Hop to its early beginnings. Enjoy!

1. Just a Friend by Biz Markie

Biz Markie’s 1989 single “Just a Friend” is a classic Hip Hop track that tells a humorous tale of unrequited love. The song reflects on the complexities of relationships and the uncertainty of whether someone is truly a friend or something more. “Just a Friend” made Markie a one-hit wonder and found its way on to many “best of” lists including Rolling Stone’s “The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time,” by landing in the No. 480 spot.

2. No New Friends by DJ Khaled, Drake, Rick Ross and Lil Wayne

DJ Khaled released “No New Friends” in April 2013, and it features Drake, Rick Ross and Lil Wayne. The hit celebrates loyalty and the importance of keeping a tight circle. The lyrics emphasize the idea of sticking with the people who have supported you from the beginning. It peaked at No. 37 on the Billboard Hot 100.

3. Real Friends by Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign

In Kanye West’s 2016 single “Real Friends,” the star explores the challenges of maintaining genuine friendships in the face of fame and success. The track explores themes of trust, betrayal and the impact of a demanding lifestyle on personal connections. West even seems to reference Whodini’s hit “Friends,” in his song with the “How many of us?” reference. This song also features an infamous callout to a cousin who stole West’s laptop and made the rapper pay $250,000 to return it.

4. Friends by Whodini

Whodini’s hit track “Friends,” is a classic in Hip Hop history, emphasizing the significance of true friendship over material possessions. Released in July 1984, the song delves into the idea that genuine companionship is more valuable than fleeting moments of success. Many artists in Hip Hop have sampled “Friends” in their music, including MF DOOM in “Deep Fried Frenz,” 2Pac in “Troublesome ’96,” and Nas in “If I Ruled the World (Imagine That).”

5. Clique by Kanye West, JAY-Z and Big Sean

Kanye West, JAY-Z and Big Sean collaborated on the 2012 hit single “Clique” from the former’s record label G.O.O.D. Music’s debut compilation album, Cruel Summer. A celebration of a strong group friendship, the track boasts about the exclusivity of their clique and the loyalty that binds them together in the face of external pressure. Sampling James Brown’s “Funky President (People It’s Bad),” West’s song peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100.

6. Friend of Mine by DMX

“Friend of Mine,” which is featured on DMX’s label Ruff Ryders Entertainment’s 2001 compilation album, delves into the theme of betrayal within friendships. The song explores the pain and disappointment that comes when someone you once considered a friend turns out to be untrustworthy.

7. Best Friend by Saweetie and Doja Cat

Saweetie’s 2021 single “Best Friend” featuring Doja Cat is a fun vibrant anthem celebrating the bond between besties. The track is one of Saweetie’s most successful; it peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Rhythmic chart. The song was also nominated for Best Rap Song at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

8. I Ain’t Mad At Cha by 2Pac

2Pac’s “I Ain’t Mad At Cha,” which was released two days after the rapper’s death on Sept. 15, 1996, touches on past friendships and love interests. On it, the late rapper describes the evolution of people and friendships, and acknowledges that people change over time. The song is one of two that 2Pac recorded on the day he was released from prison. “I Ain’t Mad At Cha” reached No. 18 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.

9. Best Friends by Missy Elliott and Aaliyah

Featured on Missy Elliott’s 1997 debut studio album, Supa Dupa Fly, this track is a tribute to the special connection between true friends. In “Best Friends,” featuring Aaliyah, the duo expresses gratitude for the unwavering support and loyalty of someone close. Thirteen years after its release, J. Cole released “Best Friend,” from his mixtape Friday Night Lights, which samples this Elliott hit.

10. Crew by GoldLink, Brent Faiyaz and Shy Glizzy

Released in December 2016, GoldLink’s single “Crew” featuring Brent Faiyaz and Shy Glizzy was one of the biggest rap songs at the time. On the track, the artists talk about devotion to a certain circle of genuine friends and celebrate the rise to success alongside them. The single landed on many “best of” lists at the end of 2017, including Billboard’s “The 10 Best Rap Songs of 2017.” It also peaked at No. 2 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart and received a nomination at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards for Best Rap/Sung Performance.

11. Down For My N**gaz by C-Murder, Snoop Dogg and Magic

C-Murder’s “Down For My N**gaz” is a raw and unapologetic anthem about loyalty and standing by friends through challenging times. The track reflects on the importance of loyalty and dedication. Featuring Snoop Dogg and Magic, the song reached No. 29 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

12. Evil Twins by King Von and Lil Durk

From King Von’s second album, What It Means to Be King, “Evil Twins” is a gritty exploration of loyalty and betrayal within friendships. The song paints a vivid picture of the challenges and dangers that come with navigating loyalty in a tumultuous environment. Featuring Lil Durk, the track peaked at No. 96 on the Billboard Hot 100.