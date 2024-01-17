will.i.am looks to take radio listeners into the future with his latest venture. Back in December 2023, the Black Eyed Peas alum announced that he would soon introduce the world to “The FYI Show,” which he described as “a celebration of creators, innovators, and their dreams.” On Tuesday (Jan. 16), will.i.am confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the first episode — which will feature Xzibit — debuts on the satellite and online platform SiriusXM on Jan. 25, with subsequent episodes premiering every Thursday at 9 p.m. EST.

Even more interesting about “The FYI Show” is its inclusion of a digitally created co-host named qd.pi (or Cutie Pie). “I didn’t want to just do a traditional show. I wanted to bring tomorrow close to today, and so I wanted to have my co-host be an AI,” will.i.am explained to the publication. “I’m ultra-freaking colorful and expressive. [qd.pi is] ultra-freaking factual and analytical. And that combination, we ain’t seen in the history of freaking broadcasts anywhere.”