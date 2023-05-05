Today (May 5), will.i.am and Lil Wayne join forces on a new single titled “THE FORMULA.” Over will.i.am and Keith Harris’ rave-ready production, the Black Eyed Peas frontman and his legendary collaborator go the distance with boastful bars about their overall prowess.

“This my recipe, watch me go top speed, go that full capacity, I got energy, my ability is zoom through your vicinity, here’s an FYI, you need to F your insecurities, I’m in a quick whip, lightning quick, y’all can’t stick with it, I stay slick like I’m liquid, super complex, ain’t comin’ simplistic, I told ’em, I told ’em, I told ’em I’m sick with the cold, so let me encode ’em, I got the ammo, so watch me reload ’em…”

It’s been 10 years since the release of will.i.am’s fourth studio LP, #willpower, which — including its deluxe edition — contained 18 songs and additional appearances from Afrojack, Britney Spears, Chris Brown, Juicy J, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Skylar Grey, and more. Since then, he and BEP members apl.de.ap and Taboo created the successful projects Masters of the Sun Vol. 1, Translation, and Elevation. will.i.am also provided fans with dope cuts like “It’s My Birthday” with Cody Wise, “Boys & Girls” with Pia Mia, “FIYAH,” and “AMERICAN DREAM.”

Meanwhile, Lil Wayne has remained on a tear over the past year as a featured artist, jumping on tracks like Conway The Machine’s “Tear Gas,” Machine Gun Kelly’s “ay!,” Latto’s “Sunshine,” Jack Harlow’s “Poison,” Chris Brown’s “Possessive,” JID’s “Just In Time,” YG’s “Miss My Dawgs,” and DJ Khaled’s “GOD DID.” The Young Money captain is said to be working on a range of projects, including Tha Carter VI, I Am Not a Human Being III, and ColleGrove 2 with 2 Chainz. Press play on will.i.am and Lil Wayne’s “THE FORMULA” single below.