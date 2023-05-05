Today (May 5), will.i.am and Lil Wayne join forces on a new single titled “THE FORMULA.” Over will.i.am and Keith Harris’ rave-ready production, the Black Eyed Peas frontman and his legendary collaborator go the distance with boastful bars about their overall prowess.
“This my recipe, watch me go top speed, go that full capacity, I got energy, my ability is zoom through your vicinity, here’s an FYI, you need to F your insecurities, I’m in a quick whip, lightning quick, y’all can’t stick with it, I stay slick like I’m liquid, super complex, ain’t comin’ simplistic, I told ’em, I told ’em, I told ’em I’m sick with the cold, so let me encode ’em, I got the ammo, so watch me reload ’em…”
It’s been 10 years since the release of will.i.am’s fourth studio LP, #willpower, which — including its deluxe edition — contained 18 songs and additional appearances from Afrojack, Britney Spears, Chris Brown, Juicy J, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Skylar Grey, and more. Since then, he and BEP members apl.de.ap and Taboo created the successful projects Masters of the Sun Vol. 1, Translation, and Elevation. will.i.am also provided fans with dope cuts like “It’s My Birthday” with Cody Wise, “Boys & Girls” with Pia Mia, “FIYAH,” and “AMERICAN DREAM.”
Meanwhile, Lil Wayne has remained on a tear over the past year as a featured artist, jumping on tracks like Conway The Machine’s “Tear Gas,” Machine Gun Kelly’s “ay!,” Latto’s “Sunshine,” Jack Harlow’s “Poison,” Chris Brown’s “Possessive,” JID’s “Just In Time,” YG’s “Miss My Dawgs,” and DJ Khaled’s “GOD DID.” The Young Money captain is said to be working on a range of projects, including Tha Carter VI, I Am Not a Human Being III, and ColleGrove 2 with 2 Chainz. Press play on will.i.am and Lil Wayne’s “THE FORMULA” single below.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
DaBaby returns with new 'CALL DA FIREMAN' EP
Russ drops off new "Fire" track
Tion Wayne travels the world in "Healing" visual
IDK officially reveals new ‘F65’ album
Miguel releases new "Give It To Me" single
Smiley shares new "Eternals" visual
Trending
Keke Palmer has Twitter asking for the recipe after she serves a plate of body
Keke Palmer attended her ‘Big Boss’ screening in Atlanta on April 29.
Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid,' Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell and Hollywood's Black women renaissance
“REVOLT Black News Weekly” examines why Hollywood seems to be warming up to Black women taking on roles they’ve never played before on-screen — think Halle Bailey in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell, Letitia Wright in ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Viola Davis in ‘Woman King’ and more.
LL Cool J and Questlove promise "The F.O.R.C.E. Live Tour" is the Grammys hip hop tribute on steroids
LL Cool J and Questlove hopped on Instagram Live to give fans a hint at what they can expect from the star-studded hip hop tour this summer.
Protesters demand expulsion of white University of Wisconsin student seen in disturbing racist video
University of Wisconsin officials disagree with the student’s views, but claim their hands are legally tied.