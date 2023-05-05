Photo: Cover art for will.i.am and Lil Wayne’s “THE FORMULA” single
By Jon Powell
  /  05.05.2023

Today (May 5), will.i.am and Lil Wayne join forces on a new single titled “THE FORMULA.” Over will.i.am and Keith Harris’ rave-ready production, the Black Eyed Peas frontman and his legendary collaborator go the distance with boastful bars about their overall prowess.

“This my recipe, watch me go top speed, go that full capacity, I got energy, my ability is zoom through your vicinity, here’s an FYI, you need to F your insecurities, I’m in a quick whip, lightning quick, y’all can’t stick with it, I stay slick like I’m liquid, super complex, ain’t comin’ simplistic, I told ’em, I told ’em, I told ’em I’m sick with the cold, so let me encode ’em, I got the ammo, so watch me reload ’em…”

It’s been 10 years since the release of will.i.am’s fourth studio LP, #willpower, which — including its deluxe edition — contained 18 songs and additional appearances from Afrojack, Britney Spears, Chris Brown, Juicy J, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Skylar Grey, and more. Since then, he and BEP members apl.de.ap and Taboo created the successful projects Masters of the Sun Vol. 1, Translation, and Elevation. will.i.am also provided fans with dope cuts like “It’s My Birthday” with Cody Wise, “Boys & Girls” with Pia Mia, “FIYAH,” and “AMERICAN DREAM.”

Meanwhile, Lil Wayne has remained on a tear over the past year as a featured artist, jumping on tracks like Conway The Machine’s “Tear Gas,” Machine Gun Kelly’s “ay!,” Latto’s “Sunshine,” Jack Harlow’s “Poison,” Chris Brown’s “Possessive,” JID’s “Just In Time,” YG’s “Miss My Dawgs,” and DJ Khaled’s “GOD DID.” The Young Money captain is said to be working on a range of projects, including Tha Carter VI, I Am Not a Human Being III, and ColleGrove 2 with 2 Chainz. Press play on will.i.am and Lil Wayne’s “THE FORMULA” single below.

DaBaby returns with new 'CALL DA FIREMAN' EP

By DJ First Class
  /  05.05.2023

Gucci Mane connects with Roddy Ricch and Nardo Wick for "Pissy"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.05.2023

Russ drops off new "Fire" track

By Regina Cho
  /  05.05.2023

Tion Wayne travels the world in "Healing" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.05.2023

Conway The Machine drops off new 'Won't He Do It' album

By DJ First Class
  /  05.05.2023

Khalid joins Toosii for new "Favorite Song (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  05.05.2023

Stormzy returns with new visual for "Need You" with Ayra Starr and Tendai

By Jon Powell
  /  05.05.2023

IDK officially reveals new ‘F65’ album

By Regina Cho
  /  05.05.2023

50 Cent is going global as he announces "The Final Lap Tour" to honor 'Get Rich Or Die Tryin'' album

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.05.2023

REVOLT Premiere: DJ Holiday, Wiz Khalifa, and O.T. Genesis link up for "No Stress" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.04.2023

Boomman praises Foogiano's work ethic: "I don't have to hold his hand"

By Vayda Sorel
  /  05.04.2023

2023 ESSENCE Festival adds Jill Scott, Eve, Ari Lennox, and more to lineup

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.04.2023

Miguel releases new "Give It To Me" single

By Regina Cho
  /  05.04.2023

Smiley shares new "Eternals" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  05.04.2023

Snoop Dogg wants to know where the money is as he supports Hollywood writers on strike

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.04.2023
