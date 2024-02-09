Today (Feb. 9), Usher unveiled his ninth studio LP, COMING HOME, a 20-song offering with additional appearances from Burna Boy, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, Latto, The Dream and more. The project was led by “Ruin” and “Good Good,” the latter of which peaked at No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“COMING HOME is an ode to going back to your roots, whatever or wherever that may be,” said the R&B icon. “I’m coming home to where I’m comfortable in being exactly who I am right now. My hope is that you identify with the new album no matter where you are or what you’re going through, too.”

Longtime friend, mentor and collaborator L.A. Reid added, “Usher’s latest album, COMING HOME, is a testament to his artistry and evolution as a musician. With each track, he invites listeners on a journey of self-discovery and reflection. Usher’s unparalleled talent shines through in every note, making COMING HOME a must-listen for fans old and new.”