On Wednesday (Feb. 7), Tee Grizzley dropped off a new visual for “One of One,” a MIA JAY C and Hitmaka-produced cut that proves how much the rapper is still dedicated to the grind.

“Who in my way? Nobody/ Who can take my place? Nobody/ Who got somethin’ to say? Everybody/ Who gon’ say it to my face? Nobody/ Who gon’ take this case for me? Nobody/ My bills late, who gon’ pay ’em for me? Nobody/ If I’m down bad, stuck, who gon’ be there for me? Nobody/ How I know? ‘Cause I was down bad and ain’t see nobody…”

Directed by Jerry Production and Lo-Tickets, the accompanying clip began with a shot of Tee Grizzley assisting a professional fighter in a boxing gym. The Detroit emcee also made stops in other locations, including a restaurant and a clothing shop.