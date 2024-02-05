On Sunday (Feb. 4), the 66th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony was held in Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, where artists like SZA, Tyla, Victoria Monét, Coco Jones, Killer Mike, and Lil Durk emerged as winners. One notable trophy recipient was JAY-Z, who was honored with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, the second person to earn the distinction after the award’s namesake.

After giving Dr. Dre his flowers and reflecting on Will Smith’s Grammys boycott history, JAY-Z used his acceptance speech to call out the Recording Academy for what he feels are flaws in their overall decision-making process.

“We want y’all to get it right. We love y’all, we love y’all, we love y’all, we just want y’all to get it right. At least get it close to right,” he stated as his daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, stood next to him. “Obviously, it’s subjective because, you know, it’s music and it’s opinion-based, but some things… You know.”