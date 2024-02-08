Back in January, Maxo Kream dropped off a new single titled “Bang The Bus,” which was produced by Devin Workman and evilgiane. The track was an ode to having an adults-only good time with beautiful people.

“Quit playin’ with that p**sy, when I’ma get my chance to f**k? Me and my n**gas, we VIP, walk in, no pat down, blammered up/ Girl, your new n**ga lame as f**k, Persona Money Gang, come hang with us/ Porno flick in the Sprinter van, you can bring your friends, come bang the bus…”

On Tuesday (Feb. 5), he unveiled a visual for the track, which was directed by Frankie. Keeping with the song’s theme, Maxo could be spotted turning up with his crew in a strip club.

It’s been three years since the release of Maxo’s third studio LP, WEIGHT OF THE WORLD, which contained 13 songs and assists from Don Toliver, Freddie Gibbs, ASAP Rocky, Monaleo, and Tyler, The Creator. Several months later, fans were treated to a deluxe edition of the album with six additional cuts featuring collaborations alongside Benny The Butcher, Anderson .Paak, Babyface Ray, and more.