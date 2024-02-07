This Friday (Feb. 9), Little Simz will mark her return with Drop 7, the latest installment of her critically acclaimed Age 101 series. Today (Feb. 7), she shared the tracklist for the upcoming effort on social media, revealing seven cuts with titles like “Mood Swings,” “I Ain’t Feeling It,” and “Far Away.” Whether or not there are any featured appearances on the project is yet to be confirmed.

Drop 7 will follow 2022’s NO THANK YOU, a 10-song LP that Simz created alongside frequent collaborators Cleo Sol and Inflo. While chatting with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the British talent explained the meaning behind the album’s title.

“It was just the realization of the power of the word ‘No.’ Politely, though. It had so many negative things attached to it,” she said. “There’s so much power in the word ‘No’ in a positive way. And just standing for something can be like, ‘No, I’m actually all right.’ It’s not compromising anything here.”