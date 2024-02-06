On Monday (Feb. 5), KITH connected with Cam’ron for a new single titled “Last Stop,” which was produced by Swizz Beatz. As expected, the hard-hitting offering shows the Dipset frontman at his best lyrically.

“I sold liquor, sold cologne, sold more clothes, sold records, sold crack, I sold dog h**s, sold Horsepower, now I’m doing sports shows, outside the sports bar, V stay in sports mode, huh, different leader, same habits, I know I’m what you want, but you can’t have it, you got bad habits, me? I’m a bank magnet and the coupe roof missing like Frank Mathis…”

“Last Stop” came with a matching visual that shows Cam’ron on the subway. The car that the Hip Hop legend is riding transforms with flowers appearing all around him, creating the perfect atmosphere for his rewind-worthy raps. Of course, Cam’ron makes sure to rock some of KITH’s finest threads during his performance.

“To celebrate the launch of this collection, KITH is proud to announce the release of its first single, ‘Last Stop,’ featuring longtime friends of the brand, Cam’ron and Swizz Beatz,” read a statement on KITH’s official website. “KITH Founder, CEO & Creative Director, Ronnie Fieg, executive produced the song and tapped his friend and collaborator Cam’ron to deliver an original verse on an instrumental produced by Swizz Beatz. The set for the campaign and film is staged in a New York City subway car with flowers by Venus et Fleur.”

Saturday (Feb. 4) marked Cam’ron’s 48th birthday. To celebrate the impressive milestone, longtime friend and collaborator Mase decided to gift his Harlem peer $20,000 during an episode of “It Is What It Is.” “Here go 20 racks for the 20 years I ain’t seen you,” Mase said as the two rappers laughed and embraced each other on camera. Check out the cash handoff and the visual for “Last Stop” below.