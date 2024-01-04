Cam'ron kicks off the third season of "It Is What It Is" with three-minute freestyle
The Harlem veteran reminded viewers of his lyrical abilities before beginning his latest episode.
Earlier today (Jan. 4), Cam’ron, Ma$e, and Treasure Wilson kicked off the third season of “It Is What It Is,” which saw them delivering humorous takes on various topics within sports and current events. Before the episode began, Cam’ron appeared on camera in an empty studio to deliver a celebratory freestyle — one that lasted for about three minutes. Over a flip of D’Angelo’s “Cruisin’,” the Hip Hop veteran rapped about his love life, street background, and financial success.
“Saturday’s deposits, Chase and SunTrust, word to Donald, ain’t no one will ever trump us, ’bout to put that in my bio, I’m a Harlem n**ga, got accepted by Ohio, how? Why? ‘Cause I was really out there with them,” Cam rapped to his viewers.
Back in August 2023, Cam’ron revealed that he and his fellow hosts partnered with sports gaming company Underdog Fantasy in an eight-figure deal. In addition to increasing the output of “It Is What It Is” content, the partnership allowed Cam’ron & Co. to expand the Come And Talk 2 Me network, which includes other shows like “Es Lo Que Es,” “Check Out The Stat,” and the still-in-the-works “Ma$e, Fix My Situation.”
As REVOLT previously reported, Cam’ron spoke on how his media venture came to fruition in an interview with FOX 5 New York. “They’ve been coming to me for years to do a podcast, and do this type of thing, and do that type of thing,” he explained. “I don’t want to talk to people for a living if that’s gonna make my living. So I was like, ‘I love sports and I need to be on television.’ People always offering me to do things on television. Let me create my own show — not somebody give me a show and see how it goes.”
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
12 artists we want albums from in 2024
Trending
Behind the scenes | 'Shoot Your Shot'
The three top finalists — Rey Sunshine, Juno Central, and Perception — weigh in on their experiences participating in the “Shoot Your Shot” competition. Brought to you by McDonald’s.
Doritos SOLID BLACK Changemakers
Changemakers come in many forms — creatives, motivators, activists, and more. It’s only right we celebrate those using their innovation and tenacity to positively impact their communities. Doritos SOLID BLACK provides resources and a platform to Black Changemakers shifting the culture one step at a time.
8 athletes who reached billionaire status
From Tiger Woods to Michael Jordan and more, check out these men who are as active in business as they are in the field.
Kanye West officially unveils Yeezy Pods footwear
You can head over to Ye’s official website to preorder his latest product.
Top 20 OG female rappers who made hip hop what it is today
Legend is the word that comes to mind when discussing the countless women who had enough courage to enter into the male-dominated hip hop industry and flip it on its head. From Queen Latifah, Lil Kim, Missy Elliott, Gangsta Boo and more, check out our list of the top 20 female OG rappers who set the precedent!
Former kid rappers we loved: Where are they now?
From taking over the playground to dominating the rap game, many young artists have made music history. Check them out and where their journeys have taken them here!
17 of Megan Thee Stallion's most motivational lyrics
The artist has remained remarkably consistent in her song lyrics about making money, telling off haters and feeling liberated since her debut.
11 Rihanna quotes that manifested her boss empire
The lesson Rihanna and her career journey teach is that if you really want to succeed at something, you must bet on yourself.
27 Drake lyrics that are perfect Instagram captions
The next time you’re looking for a caption for your perfectly curated Instagram, there’s a 95 percent chance that Drizzy’s got you!
11 best R&B boy bands of the '90s
From Boyz II Men, Jodeci, 112, Dru Hill, Blackstreet, and more, check out our list of 11 R&B boy bands that did the damn thing in the ’90s!
15 inspirational Eminem lyrics for his fans to lose themselves in
Whether it be the triumphant “Not Afraid” or resilient “Soldier,” Eminem’s music has the power to inspire you to reach your goals.
15 rap lyrics that unapologetically blast social injustice
From Tupac, Public Enemy, Lil Baby, Joey Badass, Queen Latifah and more, artists have always been extremely unapologetic when speaking about issues such as police brutality, political issues, gender equality and more.
DDG has his sights set on becoming a fashion hero & talks Halle Bailey being his "best friend"
In this exclusive interview, DDG opens up about his fashion inspiration, what drew him to girlfriend Halle Bailey, dealing with negative opinions about his relationship, and more. Read up!
11 rap songs about high fashion to put on your flyest fits to
Even in its beginning stages, hip hop always knew how to subvert high fashion and make it its own, and for many, these songs about luxury brands introduced a new way of life.
11 T-Pain lyrics to spit the perfect game
T-Pain has a way with the ladies. Take inspiration from 11 of his most flirtatious lyrics to level up your game.
17 rappers named after food to make you crave their music
Here’s a list of rappers who are named after food. Enjoy — or shall we say, “Bon appetit”?
8 athletes who played in multiple professional sports leagues
From Heisman winners in the NBA to Olympic gold medalists in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, we have compiled a list of those athletically gifted enough to achieve success at the highest level in multiple arenas.
11 rappers to follow on TikTok
From Cardi B to Lil Nas X, these are the rappers you won’t regret following on TikTok!
Tiny reveals Biggie apologized for Xscape diss minutes before he died
In The Notorious B.I.G’s song “Just Playing (Dreams),” he rapped, “I’ll fuck RuPaul before I fuck them ugly ass Xscape bitches.”
16 best hip hop video games of all time
From Def Jam: Vendetta, Wu-Tang: Shaolin Style, DJ Hero and more, we list our favorite hip hop videos games of all time. Did yours make the cut?