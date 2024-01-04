Back in August 2023, Cam’ron revealed that he and his fellow hosts partnered with sports gaming company Underdog Fantasy in an eight-figure deal. In addition to increasing the output of “It Is What It Is” content, the partnership allowed Cam’ron & Co. to expand the Come And Talk 2 Me network, which includes other shows like “Es Lo Que Es,” “Check Out The Stat,” and the still-in-the-works “Ma$e, Fix My Situation.”

As REVOLT previously reported, Cam’ron spoke on how his media venture came to fruition in an interview with FOX 5 New York. “They’ve been coming to me for years to do a podcast, and do this type of thing, and do that type of thing,” he explained. “I don’t want to talk to people for a living if that’s gonna make my living. So I was like, ‘I love sports and I need to be on television.’ People always offering me to do things on television. Let me create my own show — not somebody give me a show and see how it goes.”