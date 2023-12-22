Cam'ron takes accountability in past fallout with MaSe: "The whole s**t was my fault"
The Harlem emcee-turned-commentator explained the situation during an appearance on “ALL THE SMOKE.”
On Thursday (Dec. 21), Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson shared their latest episode of “ALL THE SMOKE” with Cam’ron. During the lengthy sit-down, the Harlem rapper spoke to the NBA stars-turned-hosts about how his hit show, “It Is What It Is,” first came to fruition.
“So many people was coming to me like, ‘Yo, do a podcast. Be on our podcast.’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t really wanna talk to n**gas for a living,'” he explained. “It’s no real n**gas talking how we talk with a professional setting in the background. So I said to myself, ‘Look, I’ma get the suits, I’ma build a set,’ and then when you watch it, you’re gonna be like, ‘Oh, now, what the f**k goin’ on?'” Now, “It Is What It Is” and the overarching Come And Talk 2 Me network is poised to be one of the bigger podcast entities in 2024.
One of the defining factors for said show is the inclusion of longtime collaborator and friend MaSe early on. Cam’ron opened up about that relationship, including an extended fallout that took place in the public eye.
“MaSe gave me an opportunity to get my first record deal,” The Diplomats frontman revealed. “I just started running ’round with him. When he got his deal and started selling three to four million records, he took me to Biggie Smalls. Biggie Smalls gave me my first record deal.”
Cam continued, “MaSe did my first video, ‘357,’ which was dope, and then I had another single with him called ‘Horse & Carriage.’ He didn’t do that video, so my label started gassing me, like, ‘Yo, why your man ain’t doing the video? He want $50,000 to do the video.’ I started feeding into that s**t… So we kind of fell out over that.” MaSe’s eventual defection to Atlanta and a series of diss records — including MaSe’s scathing “The Oracle” — would come during that period of separation. “We got cool again last year sometime. I tried to put a tour together, tour didn’t go well, and we just stayed cool after that.”
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Ghetts and Skrapz team up for "Twin Sisters" visual
Check out Bas' latest visual for "Dr. O'blivion"
Drake unveils new visual for "You Broke My Heart"
13 rappers who are Muslim
Trending
This holiday season, Walmart has the perfect toy for every kid on your shopping list
Below, we highlight some of our favorite toy brands that are sure to put a smile on your kid’s face.
Check out these REVOLT-approved gifts for the beloved music fan in your life
Just in time for the holiday shopping rush, this gift guide is full of sure-fire presents for your favorite music lover.
Mogul made | 'Moguls In The Making'
REVOLT presents this special look back at the first five years of Ally’s Moguls in the Making program, an entrepreneurial competition celebrating HBCU students and their innovative, community-driven business ideas.
Doritos SOLID BLACK Changemakers
Changemakers come in many forms — creatives, motivators, activists, and more. It’s only right we celebrate those using their innovation and tenacity to positively impact their communities. Doritos SOLID BLACK provides resources and a platform to Black Changemakers shifting the culture one step at a time.
Behind the scenes | 'Shoot Your Shot'
The three top finalists — Rey Sunshine, Juno Central, and Perception — weigh in on their experiences participating in the “Shoot Your Shot” competition. Brought to you by McDonald’s.
The Top 3 | 'Shoot Your Shot'
The Top 3 finalists perform on the REVOLT WORLD stage for the judges. Who will be crowned winner and take home the grand prize? Brought to you by McDonald’s.
Walmart Makers Studio creates waves at REVOLT WORLD
At the heart of REVOLT WORLD was Walmart Makers Studio, a space pulsating with artistic energy.
Meet The Semifinalists | 'Shoot Your Shot'
Get to know our semifinalists a little better. Learn what motivated them to shoot their shot, as well as how they describe their personality, and sound.
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!
Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!
Walmart's Makers Studio at REVOLT WORLD transformed passion into progress
Take a look inside the Makers Studio presented by Walmart at REVOLT WORLD, a space where Black creators could hone in on their brand and see it come to life.
Walmart's Opportunity Center at REVOLT WORLD empowered HBCU students
Fly Guy DC taps in with REVOLT WORLD attendees to learn what the Opportunity Center, presented by Walmart, means to them and their futures.
Fly Guy DC highlighted HBCU students' passion and pride at REVOLT WORLD
Walmart supports HBCU students and encourages them to be Black & Unlimited. Fly Guy DC talked to a few at REVOLT WORLD about how being an HBCU student has changed their lives.
Top 20 OG female rappers who made hip hop what it is today
Legend is the word that comes to mind when discussing the countless women who had enough courage to enter into the male-dominated hip hop industry and flip it on its head. From Queen Latifah, Lil Kim, Missy Elliott, Gangsta Boo and more, check out our list of the top 20 female OG rappers who set the precedent!
15 rap lyrics that unapologetically blast social injustice
From Tupac, Public Enemy, Lil Baby, Joey Badass, Queen Latifah and more, artists have always been extremely unapologetic when speaking about issues such as police brutality, political issues, gender equality and more.
DDG has his sights set on becoming a fashion hero & talks Halle Bailey being his "best friend"
In this exclusive interview, DDG opens up about his fashion inspiration, what drew him to girlfriend Halle Bailey, dealing with negative opinions about his relationship, and more. Read up!
11 T-Pain lyrics to spit the perfect game
T-Pain has a way with the ladies. Take inspiration from 11 of his most flirtatious lyrics to level up your game.
8 athletes who reached billionaire status
From Tiger Woods to Michael Jordan and more, check out these men who are as active in business as they are in the field.