Earlier today (Dec. 18), the latest episode of “It Is What It Is” kicked off with Ma$e asking Cam’ron about his recent run-in with Nia Long. As REVOLT previously reported, he finally met his longtime crush while attending Rich Paul’s 42nd birthday party.

“I’m not with Nia, people are doing exactly what you’re saying. ‘Yo Cam, don’t fumble this.’ Look, I met my Ni-Amore. She was very, very cool,” Cam’ron stated in between bouts of laughter while also referencing his personal nickname for the veteran actress. “I seen her — actually, [Suga Dugga] brought her to me. He said, ‘My brother loves you.’ I was like, ‘Oh, Ni-Amore! What’s happening?’ So she says, ‘You’re funny. You’re hilarious.'”

Cam’ron continued his recap by addressing an Instagram DM that he sent to Long earlier this month. The Love Jones talent responded by calling the gesture “fly.” For those who missed it, the Harlem emcee took to social media to share his lengthy message, one that saw him consoling Long following her highly publicized split from NBA coach Ime Udoka.

“Hey, stink. I was giving you some time to yourself till I reached out,” Cam’ron wrote. “Your perseverance as a strong Black woman through this turbulent time has been something to behold. You shouldn’t be taken advantage of and exploited as you did nothing to deserve this. Especially all over these sports networks. You’re bigger and better than that. You’re a queen, and by the way I’m a king. Together, we can achieve the greatness we were both destined for as a couple… As I sit here sipping gazpacho and watching The Best Man, I was inspired to reach out because that’s what I am — the best man for you!”

You can check out Cam’ron’s full recap on “It Is What It Is” and his romantic DM to Nia Long below.