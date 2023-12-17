As the saying goes, you miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take, and well, Cam’ron is living proof that even a rebound can still be considered a win. The rapper stunned fans on Sunday (Dec. 17) when he posted photos of him with his long-time crush Nia Long on Instagram.

The duo were among the stars who attended sports agent Rich Paul’s birthday festivities. In two of the four images, the duo share a friendly greeting and hug, and in another, Long is seated in a vintage rattan chair with the Harlem-bred lyricist joyfully planted on the arm of the chair.

The smile plastered on his face was proof that his dream of cozying up to the actress had been realized, at least in part. He captioned the post with lyrics from Quavo and Future’s “Turn Yo Clic Up.” “He want the scoop, she want the tea, I cannot talk, we keeping it street!! Nia Long aka Ni-Amore,” it read.

Cam’ron’s unrequited affection for Long made headlines again when his attempt at getting her attention by sliding in her DMs became a laughing point on “It Is What It Is.” His co-hosts were humored by what he wrote as he did his best to shoot his shot at the Hollywood sweetheart last December. At the time, Long was fresh off the heels of her public breakup with ex-fiancé Ime Udoka, who was embroiled in a cheating scandal.

Cam’ron wrote things like, “You shouldn’t be taken advantage of and exploited, as you did nothing to deserve this… You’re a queen, and by the way, I’m a king. Together we can achieve the greatness we were both destine for as a couple.”

He also made sure to mention that he was inspired to reach out to her while watching The Best Man. He hilariously explained, “That’s what I am—the best man for you!! Hope to hear from you soon, my Mi-amour, or should I say ‘Ni-amour’?” before he closed out the DM with red and purple hearts.