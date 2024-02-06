On Monday (Feb. 5), Latto shared the cover for her new single, titled “Sunday Service,” which is set to arrive this Friday (Feb. 9). The artwork shows the Georgia talent standing in front of a collage filled with her female rap peers, including Coi Leray, Megan Thee Stallion, Missy Elliott and Ice Spice.

Fans first heard a snippet of “Sunday Service” on Latto’s TikTok account in January, complete with a clip of her performing the song’s aggressive lyrics alongside her sister Brooklyn Nikole.

“I don’t sing R&B but, b**ch, I’m really her, f**k wrong with n**gas?/ How you let him cheat and take him back? Must be your only n**ga / I get loud just like my weed, I don’t watch my tone with n**gas / I hang up the phone on n**gas / You ain’t my daddy, b**ch, I’m big momma / Every time y’all put me with them h**s, it’s gon’ be big drama / 20 black Suburbans, we pull up like Sunday service / I just want a one on one, don’t know why she so nervous…”