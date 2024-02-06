Latto teases "Sunday Service" single with eyebrow-raising cover art
The single will be released this Friday (Feb. 9).
On Monday (Feb. 5), Latto shared the cover for her new single, titled “Sunday Service,” which is set to arrive this Friday (Feb. 9). The artwork shows the Georgia talent standing in front of a collage filled with her female rap peers, including Coi Leray, Megan Thee Stallion, Missy Elliott and Ice Spice.
Fans first heard a snippet of “Sunday Service” on Latto’s TikTok account in January, complete with a clip of her performing the song’s aggressive lyrics alongside her sister Brooklyn Nikole.
“I don’t sing R&B but, b**ch, I’m really her, f**k wrong with n**gas?/ How you let him cheat and take him back? Must be your only n**ga / I get loud just like my weed, I don’t watch my tone with n**gas / I hang up the phone on n**gas / You ain’t my daddy, b**ch, I’m big momma / Every time y’all put me with them h**s, it’s gon’ be big drama / 20 black Suburbans, we pull up like Sunday service / I just want a one on one, don’t know why she so nervous…”
@latto777 Basically a virgin fr 🤓 #fyp ♬ original sound – BigLatto
It’s been a couple of years since Latto liberated her sophomore studio LP, 777, a 13-song effort with assists from 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick and Kodak Black. The project scored a top 10 debut on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart. Since then, the XXL Freshman alum kept her momentum going on loose drops like “P**SY,” “FTCU” with Gangsta Boo and GloRilla, “Another Nasty Song,” “Put It On Da Floor Again” with Cardi B, and “ISSA PARTY” with BabyDrill. Latto also contributed her rhymes to songs by Ella Mai, Saucy Santana, DJ Khaled, Chlöe, Jungkook, Offset and Jennifer Lopez.
Check out the official artwork for Latto’s “Sunday Service” single below.
