Don Toliver marks his return with "Bandit" visual
The Cactus Jack Records talent kicks off a new album campaign with his latest drop.
On Friday (Feb. 2), Don Toliver marked his official return with a new single titled “Bandit,” which cleverly flips Tame Impala’s “One More Hour.” In the chorus, the Houston star flexes a lifestyle full of women, drugs and money.
“I do damage, you n**gas can’t stand it, psycho bandit, like it’s Marilyn Manson / Got the cash, advance it, get the Sprite and enhance it, pull the Wock’ out the pantry, take a sip and I’m dancin’ / She pop Perc’ like a Plan B, oh, she lit like a candle, boot it up in the car seat, hold a n**ga for ransom / Want her back? Better call me, it’s whatever, I’m geeked, ’bout to punch at the party…”
The ReidMD-produced offering came with a matching video that brings viewers to an unknown desert. There, Toliver and his gang of bikers tear up the roads and kick back with women at their headquarters. The clip appears to draw references from popular shows like “Sons of Anarchy” and “Mayans M.C.”
It’s been less than a year since the Cactus Jack signee liberated his third studio LP, Love Sick, a well-received body of work with additional features from the likes of James Blake, GloRilla, Lil Durk, Wizkid, Justin Bieber, Brent Faiyaz, Toro y Moi and Future. The album also contained a duet titled “4 Me” with Toliver and his girlfriend, Kali Uchis, who was revealed to be pregnant in a surprise clip that the couple posted in January. “Starting our family. Don’t take too long to get here little pooks, mom and dad can’t wait to share our life with you,” Kali Uchis wrote in the heartfelt joint Instagram post.
Press play on Toliver’s visual for “Bandit” below. The track is expected to appear on the official follow-up to Love Sick, said to be titled Hardstone.
