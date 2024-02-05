On Friday (Feb. 2), Don Toliver marked his official return with a new single titled “Bandit,” which cleverly flips Tame Impala’s “One More Hour.” In the chorus, the Houston star flexes a lifestyle full of women, drugs and money.

“I do damage, you n**gas can’t stand it, psycho bandit, like it’s Marilyn Manson / Got the cash, advance it, get the Sprite and enhance it, pull the Wock’ out the pantry, take a sip and I’m dancin’ / She pop Perc’ like a Plan B, oh, she lit like a candle, boot it up in the car seat, hold a n**ga for ransom / Want her back? Better call me, it’s whatever, I’m geeked, ’bout to punch at the party…”

The ReidMD-produced offering came with a matching video that brings viewers to an unknown desert. There, Toliver and his gang of bikers tear up the roads and kick back with women at their headquarters. The clip appears to draw references from popular shows like “Sons of Anarchy” and “Mayans M.C.”