At the top of March, Kali Uchis officially unveiled her highly anticipated Red Moon In Venus album, a 15-song offering preceded by well-received singles like “NO HAY LEY” and “I Wish You Roses.” Over the weekend, she returned with the official music video for “Moonlight,” an undeniable fan-favorite from the project. The seductive new clip gives fans a peak into a slumber party Kali is throwing for her girls. On the song, shows off her signature “Spanglish” delivery:

“I just wanna get high with my lover, veo una muñeca cuando miro en el espejo/ Kiss, kiss, looking dolly, I think I may go out tonight, I just wanna ride, get high in the moonlight/ I just wanna get high with my lover, veo una muñeca cuando miro en el espejo/ Kiss, kiss, looking dolly, I think I may go out tonight, I just wanna ride, get high in the moonlight”

In related news, Uchis has been busy these past two weekends killing her sets at both Coachella weekends, where she brought out special guests Omar Apollo and Don Toliver. She’s now heading out on her “Red Moon In Venus Tour,” which kicks off today (April 24) in Austin. Produced by Live Nation, the trek will make its way through major cities like New York, Las Vegas, Toronto, and more before coming to a close in Phoenix on May 30.

The “Melting” singer’s last body of work was 2020’s Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) LP, a Spanish album that contained 13 songs and appearances from PARTYNEXTDOOR, Rico Nasty, Jowell & Randy, and Jhay Cortez. The offering peaked at No. 3 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart. Months afterward, she released the deluxe upgrade, complete with a new assist from SZA on the fan-favorite “fue mejor” track.

Be sure to press play on Kali Uchis’ brand new “Moonlight” music video down below.