Photo: Screenshot of Kali Uchis’ “Moonlight” video
By Regina Cho
  /  04.24.2023

At the top of March, Kali Uchis officially unveiled her highly anticipated Red Moon In Venus album, a 15-song offering preceded by well-received singles like “NO HAY LEY” and “I Wish You Roses.” Over the weekend, she returned with the official music video for “Moonlight,” an undeniable fan-favorite from the project. The seductive new clip gives fans a peak into a slumber party Kali is throwing for her girls. On the song, shows off her signature “Spanglish” delivery:

“I just wanna get high with my lover, veo una muñeca cuando miro en el espejo/ Kiss, kiss, looking dolly, I think I may go out tonight, I just wanna ride, get high in the moonlight/ I just wanna get high with my lover, veo una muñeca cuando miro en el espejo/ Kiss, kiss, looking dolly, I think I may go out tonight, I just wanna ride, get high in the moonlight”

In related news, Uchis has been busy these past two weekends killing her sets at both Coachella weekends, where she brought out special guests Omar Apollo and Don Toliver. She’s now heading out on her “Red Moon In Venus Tour,” which kicks off today (April 24) in Austin. Produced by Live Nation, the trek will make its way through major cities like New York, Las Vegas, Toronto, and more before coming to a close in Phoenix on May 30.

The “Melting” singer’s last body of work was 2020’s Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) LP, a Spanish album that contained 13 songs and appearances from PARTYNEXTDOOR, Rico Nasty, Jowell & Randy, and Jhay Cortez. The offering peaked at No. 3 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart. Months afterward, she released the deluxe upgrade, complete with a new assist from SZA on the fan-favorite “fue mejor” track.

Be sure to press play on Kali Uchis’ brand new “Moonlight” music video down below.

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 7 of Karl Lagerfeld's famous muses
By Legendary Lade
  /  04.24.2023

By Legendary Lade
  /  04.24.2023

Belly marks return with "American Nightmare" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.24.2023

IDK drops off powerful new visual for "Mr. Police"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.24.2023

Chlöe Bailey returns to her hometown and performs 'Ungodly Hour' hits with Halle Bailey
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.24.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.24.2023

GloRilla makes a statement with new “Unh Unh” video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.24.2023

Usher spices up his Las Vegas residency stage with a special performance of "Bad Girl" starring Teyana Taylor
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.24.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.24.2023

Usher is confident his catalog supports fans' push for him to perform at the Super Bowl
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.23.2023

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.23.2023

Chlöe Bailey shows Beyoncé love as she addresses social media claims about 'In Pieces'
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.21.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.21.2023

Vedo shows off his moves in new "You and Me" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

DDG drops off new "I'm Geekin" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

Moneybagg Yo drops off a new visual for "Motion God"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

The Weeknd recruits Future for "Double Fantasy"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

Amy Luciani is on her grind in new "Bag Lady" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.20.2023

Quando Rondo flexes in new "Counting Bands" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.20.2023

Nines unveils new visual for "Tony Soprano 2"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.20.2023
