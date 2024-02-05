On Sunday (Feb. 4), scores of music fans tuned in for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, where SZA, Killer Mike, Tyla, Lil Durk, Coco Jones and more artists scored trophies during the evening’s festivities. Even as Black music received acknowledgment in 2024, many of its frontrunners don’t feel that the Recording Academy shows enough respect for the community and its art forms.

Before the event, Drake jumped on his Instagram stories to share his acceptance speech after winning a Grammy Award for Best Rap Song back in 2019. “We’re playing in an opinion-based sport, not a factual-based sport. So it’s not like the NBA,” he said at the time.