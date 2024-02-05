On Sunday (Feb. 4), Killer Mike won three Grammy Awards for Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song — all from his latest LP, MICHAEL, and one of its biggest standouts, the André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane-assisted “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS.” Upon taking to the stage to accept his final trophy, the veteran MC couldn’t contain his excitement.

“Atlanta, it’s a sweep!” he said emphatically during the Grammy Awards pre-show ceremony as Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul celebrated his peer nearby. “You cannot tell me that you get too old. You can’t tell me it’s too late. You can’t tell me! Dreams come true! It is a sweep!”