Ice Spice may have broken into the mainstream via her 2022 viral track “Munch (Feelin’ U),” but Nicki Minaj’s guest appearance on “Princess Diana” further solidified the New York native’s career. The record broke the internet at the time of its release, with over 141 million YouTube views to date.

Not only that, but Ice struck gold with Minaj again for “Barbie World.” The song served as a standout cut from the Barbie movie soundtrack and is vying for Best Rap Song at the 66th annual Grammy Awards.

Today (Feb. 2), NBC’s “The Today Show” aired its interview with Ice after she exclusively announced her album title days earlier. Speaking with hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, the “In Ha Mood” hitmaker revealed her surreal experience partnering with Minaj. She stated, “That was unreal. I did not ever think I would get a feature with her, let alone two. So, I’m so grateful. Shoutout to Queen.”

Minaj’s features are fairly rare to come across. However, she’s worked many of today’s leading women in Hip Hop in one way or another. 2017 saw her collaborate with Cardi B for Migos’ “MotorSport,” while 2019 saw the rapper on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer.” Additionally, she’s teamed up with Coi Leray for “Blick Blick,” Sexyy Red for “Pound Town 2,” and BIA for “WHOLE LOTTA MONEY (Remix).”

In another part of her conversation with Kotb and Hager, Ice opened up about working with Taylor Swift. The two joined forces for “Karma” from the pop icon’s Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition), which apparently left the artist in tears.

“I started crying when I heard about it,” Ice shared. “I was like, ‘No, you’re lying. That’s not real!’ I was so emotional. It was like tears of joy, of course. But, just grateful — iconic.”