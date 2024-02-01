On Wednesday (Jan. 31), fans were in for a treat when they descended upon the Kia Center for the Orlando, Florida stop of Travis Scott’s “Circus Maximus Tour.” As seen via fan footage from the evening, Scott blessed the packed crowd with a surprise appearance from a hockey mask-wearing Kanye West, who broke out hits like “Runaway,” “Fade,” “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” “All of the Lights,” and “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1.” Ye was also joined by Ty Dolla Sign and Bump J for a live rendition of their latest single, “Vultures.”

As REVOLT previously reported, Ye and Ty Dolla are once again preparing to release their long-awaited joint LP — also titled Vultures — on Feb. 9. While with loved ones in Los Angeles, North West revealed an updated tracklist for the album through her outfit, complete with 18 songs and assists from the likes of Charlie Wilson, Freddie Gibbs, Quavo, Playboi Carti, Chris Brown, Future, and Young Thug.

Also on the highly anticipated effort is Kid Cudi, who spoke on reconciling with Ye during a sit-down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “It’s like friendships. Really, it’s beyond friendship. It’s about when it’s brotherly, sisterly s**t, family s**t. It’s just a little bit more complicated,” Cudi explained. “And siblings hurt you the most. So you go through things, but family is always there. You don’t give up on family.”

He continued, “He’s learning and he’s growing. He knows he made some mistakes and I think that that’s the beauty of it… He’s said some things that he might not be able to come back from in a lot of realms, in a lot of spaces, from certain people. But we grow, and I pray for him, and that’s my brother. And the reason why we became cool again is because he apologized to me, and it was sincere. I was just like, ‘Wow. Kanye does not apologize to anybody [or] say ‘Sorry’ to anyone.'”

Check out his performance here.