On Friday (Jan. 26), Cole Bennett’s Lyrical Lemonade collective unveiled a new album titled All Is Yellow, a star-studded affair with appearances from Juicy J, Eminem, Teezo Touchdown, SahBabii, Latto, Swae Lee and more. The project was led by visuals for “Doomsday” with Juice WRLD and Cordae, “Guitar In My Room” with Lil Durk and Kid Cudi, “Hello There” with Corbin, Lil Tracy and Black Kray, “Stop Giving Me Advice” with Jack Harlow and Dave, and “Fallout” with Gus Dapperton, Lil Yachty and Joey Bada$$. All the clips followed a similar theme with virtually every artist involved rocking an all-black suit with a yellow tie.

Today (Jan. 30), Lyrical Lemonade unveiled a new visual for “Equilibrium,” which features G Herbo and BabyTron dressed in the aforementioned ensemble. Over production from Bennett, Carlton McDowell, Daniyel, Kosher World and ​Marvy Ayy, the Midwest talents flex their lifestyles on wax.

“Mike Amiri master, b**ch, I’m fancier than Squilliam / F**k a body shot, we aimin’ at his equilibrium / I’m just chillin’ with my millis, waitin’ ’til the billis come…”

Fans were also recently able to check out another clip for “Say Ya Grace,” a collaboration with Lil Yachty and Chief Keef. While he isn’t exactly in uniform, a blazer-wearing Keef easily stole the show with a simple, yet effective opening hook.

“I got some money on the way, kill ’em with kindness then piss on they grave / Lil’ n**ga, don’t get hit, don’t get grazed, I saw a Superman, now you saved / P**sy, before you eat, say your grace, you already know these Bs, they not Js / I got her too high, she think she laced, I be on her head like a lace…”

Check out the visuals for “Equilibrium” and “Say Ya Grace,” along with a full stream of All Is Yellow, below.