On Wednesday (May 17), G Herbo announced that his Swervin’ Through Stress organization, which tackles mental health issues within the Black community, is now an official 501(c)(3) nonprofit. In addition to destigmatizing the topic of mental wellness, the initiative has also been providing needed resources and creating events for people of color.

Herbo further explained his intentions in a statement provided to Billboard. “Our community doesn’t talk about mental health enough,” the Chicago rapper said. “With Swervin’ Through Stress, I really wanted to create a space where it’s okay for us to talk about what we’re going through. A lot of us can relate to each other’s struggles.”

This Saturday (May 20), Swervin’ Through Stress is teaming up with Chance The Rapper’s SocialWorks and Black JoyRide for the My State Of Mind Community Bike Ride and Wellness Block Party. The event will be held in Chicago’s Harold Washington Cultural Center. On Sunday (May 21), the movement will continue with a private pampering event held by the Free Root Operation, an organization that was formed to assist women affected by gun violence.

As previously reported by REVOLT, G Herbo first created “Swervin’ Through Stress: Tools to Help Black Youth Navigate Mental Wellness” in 2020 to provide mental health treatment for children. “‘Swervin’ Through Stress’ is a project I put together to put 150 kids through therapy,” G Herbo revealed at the time. “At their age, you never know how critical it can be to have someone to talk to — to have someone help you better yourself and your situation.”

Back in April, Herbo blessed the masses with his latest body of work, Strictly 4 My Fans 2, the sequel to his 2016 mixtape, Strictly 4 My Fans. Strictly 4 My Fans 2 came with 12 songs and additional contributions from GloRilla, Mello Buckzz, and Drench.