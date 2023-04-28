Photo: Cover art for G Herbo’s Strictly 4 My Fans 2 mixtape
By DJ First Class
  /  04.28.2023

What a great day it is for G Herbo fans. The 27-year-old rapper is one of the hardest working talents in the industry. From nonstop tours and shows to the high quality music released on a consistent basis whether he is solo or serving as a featured guest, Swervo has always been thorough with how he approaches his craft. With spring time here, this is prime time for rappers like Herb to get their s**t off before the summer hits and this new drop was well calculated. Today (April 28), the “4 Minutes Of Hell” rapper gives back to the fans with his latest body of work, Strictly 4 My Fans 2.

Serving as his first official release of 2023, Strictly 4 My Fans 2 is the follow-up to his critically acclaimed tape Strictly 4 My Fans that he dropped off back in 2016. As a rapper, sometimes you have to give the fans what they want that may go outside your regularly scheduled program — G Herbo understands this very well. Whether it is a surprise freestyle or full-length effort, the Chicago rapper makes sure to keep his supporters fed by any means.

Equipped with 12 records, Strictly 4 My Fans 2 contains some heavy hitters that are sure to be on repeat by many such as “Watch Me Ball, Pt. 2” and “Outside” featuring GloRilla and Mello Buckzz. The only other feature is served courtesy of his lifelong friend Drench. While majority of the tape is handled solo, it is probably safe to say that G Herbo has another hit project under his belt and it sounds as if he is just getting started.

At the rate Swervo is going, it is possible that fans could be gifted another project sometime in the near future. For now, tap in to Strictly 4 My Fans 2 and let us know your favorite record(s).

Tyler, The Creator says none of his music will be released posthumously

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.28.2023

TiaCorine and Latto team up for new "FreakyT (Remix)" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.28.2023

Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby drop off new 'Controversy' mixtape

By DJ First Class
  /  04.28.2023

Nines’ ‘Crop Circle 2’ album has officially arrived

By Jon Powell
  /  04.28.2023

Latto gets candid about plastic surgery in new "777 Radio" interview

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.28.2023

Lola Brooke takes it back with new "Just Relax" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.28.2023

Jack Harlow puts criticism to bed with 'Jackman' album as Twitter gives him a round of applause

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.28.2023

Coi Leray preaches on new "My Body" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.28.2023

Clavish returns with new visual for "Day Date"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.28.2023

Jack Harlow returns with new ‘Jackman.’ album

By Regina Cho
  /  04.28.2023

The FaNaTiX, Stylo G, and BackRoad Gee join forces for "Rev It"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.28.2023

Latto joins Digga D for "Energy (Remix)"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.28.2023

Check out the trailer for French Montana's upcoming documentary 'For Khadija'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.28.2023

Rapper MoneySign Suede dies inside of prison from a fatal stabbing

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.27.2023

Action Bronson joins Larry June and The Alchemist for new "Solid Plan" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.27.2023
