What a great day it is for G Herbo fans. The 27-year-old rapper is one of the hardest working talents in the industry. From nonstop tours and shows to the high quality music released on a consistent basis whether he is solo or serving as a featured guest, Swervo has always been thorough with how he approaches his craft. With spring time here, this is prime time for rappers like Herb to get their s**t off before the summer hits and this new drop was well calculated. Today (April 28), the “4 Minutes Of Hell” rapper gives back to the fans with his latest body of work, Strictly 4 My Fans 2.

I feel like every human on this earth should listen to G herbo as a requirement — -ChuckiieK- (@BadBxtchRepelnt) April 21, 2023

Serving as his first official release of 2023, Strictly 4 My Fans 2 is the follow-up to his critically acclaimed tape Strictly 4 My Fans that he dropped off back in 2016. As a rapper, sometimes you have to give the fans what they want that may go outside your regularly scheduled program — G Herbo understands this very well. Whether it is a surprise freestyle or full-length effort, the Chicago rapper makes sure to keep his supporters fed by any means.

Equipped with 12 records, Strictly 4 My Fans 2 contains some heavy hitters that are sure to be on repeat by many such as “Watch Me Ball, Pt. 2” and “Outside” featuring GloRilla and Mello Buckzz. The only other feature is served courtesy of his lifelong friend Drench. While majority of the tape is handled solo, it is probably safe to say that G Herbo has another hit project under his belt and it sounds as if he is just getting started.

At the rate Swervo is going, it is possible that fans could be gifted another project sometime in the near future. For now, tap in to Strictly 4 My Fans 2 and let us know your favorite record(s).